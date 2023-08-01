Esenyurt Tekel Bayi Video Full Izle: Why Esenyurt Tekel BaskıNı Video Trending on TWITTER? Read Unknown Facts Now!

In this post below, we have discussed Esenyurt Tekel Bayi Video Full Izle with evidence that proves this horrifying incident.

Do you hear about the Güzelyurt District accident? Do you hear about Esenyurt Tekel Dealer, who died in a horrifying accident with his customer? If not, then a shocking incident will blow your mind. If you have already heard about this incident, you must look into the article to know the exact details of what happened in Güzelyurt District.

Since this accident came into focus, people across the Worldwide curious to know what happened in Turkey. However, this painful incident shocked everyone; you must read Esenyurt Tekel Bayi’s Video Full Izle post until the end to get every detail.

What happened in Esenyurt Tekel Bayi Video Full Izle?

A shocking incident video is getting viral on the internet in which three men shoot dead. The horrifying incident happened on Friday in Güzelyurt District when four came to an inadequate shop.

These four men were in the car, and just after they arrived at the shop, they came into verbal conflict with three men working there. Soon after, these four men take out their guns and start shooting at all the three men working in the shop. The entire incident was recorded on the camera, and this Esenyurt Tekel Video went viral quickly.

Further details of the incident

Among these three men, two, Yunus Emre and Batuhan Bayındır died on the spot, but one of them, Emre Erzen, survived. However, Emre Erzen suffers from serious injuries and is taken to the hospital. However, Emre Erzen’s health condition hasn’t been reported yet, but we pray for his fast recovery.

What is the reaction of the police to this incident?

Soon after this incident, police increased security in the entire region and investigated the matter. Moreover, the police are investigating the reason for the Twitter Tekel BaskıNı viral incident. For further details, you can check out the social media links below.

Social Media Links-

Esenyurt’taki tekel bayi saldırısının yeni görüntüleri ortaya çıktı. pic.twitter.com/DV6LVb32qu — BPT (@bpthaber) July 30, 2023

Conclusion

An incident went viral online in which four customers shot three men shopkeepers in Turkey. Though one of them was able to survive, two of them died on the spot. The investigation is going on.

Esenyurt Tekel Bayi Video Full Izle– FAQs

Q1. Is Emre Erzen now recovering?

Ans. Currently, we have no details about Emre Erzen’s recovery.

Q2. What is the age of Batuhan Bayındır, who died in the incident?

Ans. Batuhan Bayındır is currently 20 year old.

Q3. Does the police arrest the suspect?

Ans. No, police haven’t arrested the suspect yet.

Q4. What is the age of Yunus Emre Erzen?

Ans. Yunus Emre Erzen is currently 24 years old.

Q5. Is Esenyurt Tekel BaskıNı TWITTER video has been removed?

Ans. No, this video is currently available on Twitter.

