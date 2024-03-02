Fotis Dulos Ethnicity And Religion: Details On His Net Worth 2024, Kids, Nationality, And Wife

What is Fotis Dulos Ethnicity And Religion? What are the details about Net Worth 2024, Death, Kids, Nationality, and Wife? Did he commit Suicide? Read here!

Details on Fotis Dulos Ethnicity And Religion

Fotis Dulos was a big corporate company’s office bearer. He was the Fore Group Inc. proprietor and is known for his positions at several big companies. Fotis hails from Tukey, as he was born there and was brought up in Athens. His religion has been mentioned as Christianity; however, there is no official statement to verify this.

However, his Nationality has been mentioned as American in a few articles on the internet. The ethnicity of Fotis has yet to be mentioned anywhere on the internet. Many assume that he must have a Turkish ethnicity if he is from Turkey. But nothing is known.

What is Fotis’s Net Worth 2024?

It is impossible to estimate the net worth of Fotis in 2024 because, in January 2020, Fotis died. As per the news and reports, he was indebted for approximately 2.5 million dollars. Fotis was in the real estate business, and his projects were in Connecticut. As per the reports, he committed Suicide and also left a note. He was supposed to reach the court for the trial.

However, he never reached the courtroom. After some time, the news of Fotis’s body was found inside the car, and he poisoned himself with harmful gases in the vehicle. Yet doctors were able to revive his pale pulses. However, 2 days later he died.

Details About Fotis’s Wife & More

Fotis met Jennifer in 2004 at the Brown University. They got married and had five children. The couple separated in 2017, as Fotis filed for divorce in 2017. Fotis started to live with his then-girlfriend, Daniela Troconis. Daniela became the prime suspect in the missing Jennifer Dulos case after the Death of Fotis.

Jennifer and Fotis were fighting for custody of the kids. The divorce case was not closed yet, and the news of Jennifer’s disappearance hit the internet. She disappeared in September 2019, and Fotis was the prime accused in the case of his estranged Wife’s disappearance.

More Details About The Case

Fotis was jailed for attempting to murder his estranged Wife. However, he vehemently denied the claims all along. When in 2020, Fotis committed death and left a note. He wrote that he would not go to jail for something he did not do. The police redirected the case toward Fotis’s live-in partner, Daniela (of that time).

Conclusion

Today’s article on the Missing of Fotis Dulos’s Wife has explained many personal and general details about Fotis Dulos. He was a businessman living in Connecticut and was born in Turkey. The court has recently sentenced his then-live-in partner as the culprit received the punishment of 50 years in prison after the Death of Fotis in 2020. If you wish to know more about the case, click here.

Have you heard about Jennifer Dulos’s case? Please comment your views below.

