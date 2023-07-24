What are Fusion Hair Extensions? Pros and Cons

You may have served clients who like to try out new hairstyles, but their hair is lacking in volume and length.

The use of hair extensions is a fantastic way for your clients to achieve the style and color they desire, without the danger of damaging their natural hair through frequent perming or dyeing.

Fusion hair extensions is one way to lengthen your hair. Millions of hairstylists love them, as do most celebrities.

This post will help you to understand the benefits of fusion extensions.

What are Fusion Hair Extensions?

Hot fusion extensions are usually meant when people refer to fusion hair extensions. Fusion hair extensions are hot fusions in the narrowest sense.

The name of the product suggests that you can use heat to fuse the extensions with the natural hair. The extensions are in strands and not wefts. You attach them strand-by-strand using heat to cover the whole head of your client.

Fusion hair extensions are also known by other names, including “keratin bond” and “pre-bonded”.

Keratin Bond is More Gentle for the Natural Hair

Experts from around the world say hot fusion or keratin bond hair extensions will be better for a person’s hair than glue or regular adhesives.

It is not a solid glue that needs to be melted to attach to the natural hair of the user. The material is the same as our own natural hair.

How to Install Hot Fusion Hair Extensions?

Our hair contains 90% Keratin, a type of protein. Hair extensions are pre-tipped on keratin, which means that one of the ends of each strand of hair is a tip of keratin.

The keratin is melted with the heating element. It will then cool and fuse to the natural hair of the user. This can last up to six months.

Hot Fusion Hair Extensions Used the Cold Way

This may seem confusing. This statement needs to be further explained. Most hot-fusion extensions are also cold-fusion compatible. You can also attach the extensions to the hair of the user without heat.

Hot fusion extensions, also known as pre-bonded or keratin bonds hair extensions, are available. The hair extensions have tiny keratin tippings that are similar to glue at the ends of each strand.

The keratin is melted with an electric element and then cooled down. It can be twisted or clipped with natural hair of the user to create a bond.

To attach hot fusion extensions cold, however, you don’t have to melt the tip of the keratin. We clip small cylinders to flatten the extension and connect it with the natural hair. This is the same way we attach cold fusion extensions.

Hot Fusion Hair Extensions: Pros and Cons

Statisticians support our claim that they are very popular among female celebrities. Fusion hair extensions are a great option for many reasons. Start with:

The Pros and Cons of Using Professionals

The extensions last a long time. They will stay attached for years after installation.

It is made of a similar material as our own hair. It will look like our own hair once attached and won’t add extra weight.

When fusion extensions are attached to the natural hair of the user, they will blend in seamlessly. This is partly due to keratin being so similar to natural hair.

Fusion extensions blend seamlessly with natural hair and are ideal for thick, naturally curly hair.

Most hairdressers recommend Fusion Extensions as the best method of hair extension. You are one of those people?

The Fusion extensions are very easy to adhere to your natural hair.

You can also find out more about Cons

When installing fusion hair extensions, heat is required. Heat can still damage natural hair even if you are a stylist and use heat protector.

Fusion hair extensions are time-consuming, and they cost more. If you want a quicker and less expensive installation, this may not be the best option for you. Installing them will require a certified or professional stylist. The average installation time is 2 hours.

Fusion hair extensions are not reusable. Once installed, they will remain attached to your hair for 2-3 months. Once removed, fusion hair extensions cannot be used again, unlike the tape-in type.

How Long Do Fusion Hair Extensions Last?

The fusion hair extension is attached at the roots of hair using a low-heat keratinized protein bond.

The extension will match your natural hair exactly.

The hair extensions can last from three to five months.

If they are treated properly, the hair extensions will last longer. For best results, brush the hair extension with a special brush. Use a curling or flat iron only sparingly. Wash them twice weekly.

If the extension wearer is careful to take care of them, they should last longer. If this is the case, then fusion extensions will likely last longer and work better over time.

Are fusion hair extensions permanent?

Fusion hair extensions are permanent and long lasting. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll stay permanently attached to your hair once you’ve installed them.

Term “permanent”, here, means that they are attached permanently to your hair and you cannot remove them whenever you want.

Only a professional can remove hot fusion extensions with the use of an extension removal tool and a special hair care product.

How Much Does It Cost to Get Fusion Hair Extensions Put In?

The average cost of Fusion Hair Extensions is $550. This is the cost of labor to install them.

Cold-fusion extensions are also available. These extensions may last longer and be better for natural hair than the hot-fusion types.

Cold fusion extensions can cost anywhere between $1,500 and $3,000.

Do Fusion Hair Extensions Ruin My Hair?

We’ve received the same question from thousands of clients at Amazing Beauty Hair. There’s concern within the hair extension business about whether fusion extensions are bad for hair in general.

The short answer is no!

The majority of hair types are safe to use Fusion extensions. The long answer is a little more in depth. Here are some general guidelines:

Always make sure that your client has professional hair stylists to apply, remove, or touch-up the extensions.

Amazing Beauty Hair offers only the best Remy hair, which is sourced from single donors.

Always use heat protection when installing fusion extensions and avoid placing the bond too close to your roots.

What are The Best Fusion Hair Extensions?

Put yourself in the shoes of someone else to find out how to answer this question.

What is the reason they are willing to pay for hair extensions? They want to add volume and length to their hair. The aim is to appear glamorous, without anyone noticing that hair extensions are being worn.

The hair must be of high quality and durable for wearers to dye or perm it into different styles. It is important that the bonds are durable.

All hair extensions from Amazing Beauty Hair meet these criteria. Our hair extensions consist of only 100% Remy hair from single donor. Top-quality hair extensions should have a bonding and texture that is perfect.

The most common hair extension on the market is I-tip extensions. Amazing beauty hair tests their extensions six times prior to packaging.

The hair extensions come in more than 10 different colors, from light blonde to black. Once the bond and hair are applied, they will blend perfectly with the natural hair of the user.

Cold-fusion can be used to install I-Tip extensions. A micro-ring is used to connect the bond to the natural hair of wearer and then clipped tightly to create a strong bond. I-Tip can be a good option for those who do not want to use heat.

It is an improved version of the flat-tip extensions. The flat keratin tips are easy to clip to natural hair. There’s also a narrower tip which can easily be plugged in to a small ring and clipped.

U-Tip Hair extensions

U-Tip extensions are available in over 10 different colors. The U-shaped tips follow the curvature of each hair strand to create the strongest bond.

Ultrasonic V-Tip Hair Extensions

Always keeping up to date with the latest technology. Ultrasonic devices are used to install the V-Tip extensions instead of heat. This is quick, easy and reduces hair damage.

Final Thoughts

We now know what hot fusions extensions hair are. The keratin tip is used to attach them to the hair of the user to create a strong, lasting bond.

Also known as pre-bonded or keratin bonds, hot fusion extensions can be purchased in a variety of colors. The extensions are attached strand by strand to the hair. The bonds are light and can be made even more lightweight by using heat.