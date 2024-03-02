How to Recover Data from Hard Drives without Backups? 

Can Data be Recovered without Backup?

Before data erasure, you can recover data due to available free space awaiting new data. Nevertheless, this space serves as a repository for missing files. Once overwritten, hard drive data recovery becomes significantly more challenging.

In essence, it’s advisable to refrain from adding new files or performing newly written actions to the same local hard drive after a data loss incident to enhance your hard drive data recovery prospects.

Recover permanently deleted files in Windows 10/11 via data recovery software

Introducing MyRecover, a Windows recovery tool for Windows, now available and backed by AOMEI Tech. This powerful utility specializes in retrieving lost and deleted files from local hard drives.

Follow these simple steps to restore deleted files from hard disks with MyRecover:

Step 1: After installing and launching MyRecover, select the local drive where you previously stored the files you wish to recover. Then, click ‘Start Scan.’

Step 2. Upon initiating the scan, MyRecover swiftly conducts both Quick and Deep Scans to uncover recoverable files from the specified drive. During the scanning process, you have the ability to search for and filter results based on various criteria such as filename, document type, path, size, and date. For example:

Filename: Type in the names of the files you’re looking for to find them quickly.

Date Modified: Specify a date range, like the last seven days, thirty days, or even today.

File Size: Choose from different size ranges, like less than 128KB, between 128KB and 1MB, or between 1MB and 512MB, to narrow down your search.

Step 3. After locating the files you want to retrieve, proceed by clicking ‘Recover x files’ found under the sections for Deleted Files, Recycle Bin, or Other Missing Files.

Besides, MyRecover also provides an intuitive GUI (graphical user interface), a filter feature, easy-to-follow operating steps, and good compatibility.

Please have a closer look at MyRecover below:

Recover lost data because of disk formatting, virus attacks, or system crashes.

Recover deleted/lost files from internal and external hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, SD cards, memory cards, etc.

All-inclusive file types covered: images (JPG/PNG/BMP, etc.), audio (MP3/WAV/ARM, etc.), videos (MP4/MOV/AVI, etc.), documents (MS Office files/WPS files, etc.), compressed files (RAR/ZIP, etc.), emails, websites, etc.

During scanning, users can select and examine files based on filename, format, saved path, storage capacity, and deletion date.

Support Windows 11/10/8/7/Server and NTFS/exFAT/FAT32/ReFS file systems.

For unlimited file recovery across several Windows PCs, upgrading to the Pro/Tech edition of MyRecover is a better choice.

How can I recover permanently deleted files without backup?

In theory, maintaining regular file backups is the most practical measure to prevent data loss. Following an unfortunate data loss event, users can seamlessly restore their desired files from backups tailored to their requirements. However, in practice, only a minority of users prioritize creating backups.

In such scenarios, restoring to powerful third-party tools emerges as the optimal method for recovering permanently deleted files from hard drives.

Crucially, initiating hard disk data recovery through dependable data recovery programs as soon as possible enhances the likelihood of successful data recovery.

In the end

Is there any way to recover data? How to recover permanently deleted files in Windows 10/11? Please don’t be concerned because there is always a way to recover deleted files from hard drives.

Before permanent deletion, you can effortlessly restore your necessary items from the desktop Recycle Bin with just a few clicks.

However, after permanent deletion, users with backups could directly restore their files from backups. If backups are unavailable, restoring to a trustworthy data recovery tool like MyRecover might be the only option to recover data. Perhaps you can give it a shot.

If you’re unwilling to suffer data loss, please think twice before emptying your Recycle Bin. Apart from that, please secure your work by consistently saving your precious files, thereby protecting against power failures or unforeseen system crashes. Moreover, you can also try Windows backup features or other backup tools to protect your data.