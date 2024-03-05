A rumour has been circulating about Has Lionel Richie Passed Away. The rumour is circulating since few days. It is a fake news.

Details About Lionel Richie

Has Lionel Richie Passed Away, Lionel is a famous Singer songwriter and a record producer. He is also an American television personality.

Richie rose to popularity in 1970s. He was a member of Motown group Commodores. In the group, he was one of the lead Singer and songwriters. Some of his hit songs were, ‘Three Times a Lady’, and ‘Easy’. ‘Sail On’ and ‘Still’ etc.

In the 1980s, Lionel’s written song for Kenny Rogers ‘Lady’ topped the charts. This time, it was a milestone performance by him.

At this time, his career was rising. Thus, the collaborations were joint. He collaborated with Diana Ross on the song ‘Endless Love.’ This album was his single. The song became the best-selling of all the times.

Lionel Richie’s Solo Career

At the time, he was a proven performer. In 1982, his solo career started. His first album was self-titled. Four million copies were sold, making it a success. The single songs were ‘My Love’, ‘You Are’ and ‘Truly.’

The second album of Lionel was released in 1983. It became the number one on U.S. billboard. The album was ‘Can’t Slow Down.’ Around 20 million copies were sold across the globe.

Richie also works on the American television. His works have always been notable. In 2018, he participated as a judge on American Idol.

Has Lionel Richie Passed Away? Verifying The Rumors And Health Update

Lionel was born in in Tuskegee, Alabama. His full name was Lionel Brockman Richie Junior. His father, Lionel Richie Senior, was a System Analyst in the Army. Lionel’s mother was a school principal.

His grandmother was a famous and talented pianist, Adelaide Mary Brown. She played classical music. Some of his ancestral details were debunked in the show ‘Who DO You Think You Are?’

It was found that Richie might be biologically related to Federal Judge Morgan Welles Brown. He was a leader on the national level. Morgan was a part of the Black American Fraternal Organization.

The news about Lionel’s passing away is false. Has Lionel Richie Passed Away, is alive and safe. Although, in the past, he had faced many health issues. One time, he suffered severe throat problems. His singing and performing career was about to end because of this.

He had also undergone knee surgeries and throat surgery as well. He endured hard times throughout his career. Sometimes, it was his physical health.

Update on Lionel Richie’s Health

Lionel is healthy and out of danger. The news about his death is false. But, he had suffered from a lot of health problem. Many times, his career was at stake due to his health.

However, Lionel fought everything bravely. He has recovered from his knee surgery. Now, he engages in public events without any restrictions.

