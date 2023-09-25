The Heybike Difference: What Sets Them Apart from Other E-Bike Brands

Over the years, electric bicycles have become increasingly popular, offering a convenient and eco-friendly means of transportation. Out of all of the emerging eBike brands, Heybike has made a notable impact in the market. With a focus on accessibility and affordability, co-founders William and Jason have taken their passion for cycling and turned it into a successful business. The thing that makes Heybike stand out the most is their variety of ebikes on the market, as you will see in their product showcase.

Price: $1,499 Top Speed: 28 mph (45.06 km/h) Motor: 750W Tires: 20” Battery: 48V 14.4Ah Brakes: Hydraulic Range: 34-55mi w/pedal assist, 31-40mi all electric Frame: Step-thru

Foldable: ✅

The Ranger S combines off-road performance with portability. Its 750W motor and removable battery provide a 40-mile range and speeds of up to 28mph (45.06 km/h). Its full suspension handles uneven terrain, while 20” tires maintain stability. The integrated Bluetooth display and one-step folding mechanism allow you to stow this trail-ready e-bike nearly anywhere.With their diverse lineup of electric bikes, Heybike empowers all riders to go fast, far, and freely. Their innovative e-bikes blend advanced technology with practical designs to create the perfect ride for commuting, adventure, or just for fun.

Heybike’s Hybrid Folder: The Tyson

Price: $1,699 Top Speed: 28 mph (45.06 km/h) Motor: 750W Tires: 20″ Battery: 48V 15Ah Suspension: Hydraulic Front Range: 34-55mi w/pedal assist, 31-40mi all electric Frame: Step-over

Foldable: ✅

The Tyson is an innovative hybrid between performance and portability. With a 750W motor and five levels of pedal assist, this folding e-bike can reach speeds of 28mph (45.06 km/h). The 20” fat tires provide stability on all types of terrain, and the improved front suspension ensures a smooth ride. When folded, the Tyson can easily be stowed away for travel or storage. Whether you’re looking for a performance-driven ride or a convenient on-the-go solution, the Tyson has got you covered.

Heybike Product Showcase

Heybike’s Starter Bike: The Mars

Price: $1,199 Top Speed: 20 mph (32.19 km/h) Motor: 500W Tires: 20″ Battery: 48V 12.5Ah Brakes: Mechanical Range: 30–48 miles Frame: Aluminum

Foldable: ✅

The Mars e-bike is the perfect entry into the world of electric bikes. Its 500W motor provides assistance up to 20mph (32.19 km/h) with three levels of pedal assist for that extra boost of power when you need it. The 48V removable battery charges in 6–7 hours and offers a range of 30–48 miles. With mechanical brakes, 20” tires, and front suspension, the Mars provides a smooth and stable ride. Plus, its foldable aluminum frame makes storage and transport a breeze. Designed with an accessible price and user-friendly features, the Mars is the perfect choice for beginners.

Heybike’s Off-Road Explorer: The Explore

Price: $1,899 Top Speed: 28 mph (45.06 km/h) Motor: 750W Tires: 26″ Battery: 48V 20Ah Brakes: Mechanical Range: 40–70 miles Suspension: Front

Take on rugged trails and backcountry terrain with the Explore. Its robust 750W motor delivers speeds of up to 28mph (45.06 km/h), assisted by five levels of pedal assist. The high-capacity 48V, 20Ah battery allows for a range of 40–70 miles on a single charge. The front suspension ensures a smooth ride, while the mechanical brakes maintain control over uneven terrain. With 29” wheels, the Explore can easily roll over roots and rocks, making it the perfect companion for any backcountry adventure.

Heybike’s City Cruiser: The Cityrun

Price: $1,599 Top Speed: 20 mph (32.19 km/h) Motor: 500W Tires: 26″ Battery: 48V/15Ah Brakes: Hydraulic disc Range: 40-55mi w/pedal assist, 35-40mi all electric Frame: Step-thru

Navigate through urban streets and bike paths with ease on Heybike’s City Cruiser: The Cityrun. Its sleek step-thru design combined with a 500W motor that reaches 20mph (32.19 km/h) make it the ultimate bike to ride downtown. The 15Ah battery offers a range of 35–55 miles on pedal assist, making it ideal for commuting. Hydraulic brakes provide premium stopping power, while the 26” puncture-resistant tires glide over potholes. Plus, the integrated lights, fenders, and rear rack make the Cityrun the perfect utility bike.

Heybike’s Off-Road Thrill Ride: The Brawn

Price: $1,799 Top Speed: 28 mph (45.06 km/h) Motor: 750W Tires: 26″ Battery: 48V 18Ah Brakes: Hydraulic disc Range: 45-65 mi w/pedal assist,

35-45mi all electric Suspension: Full

Conquer dirt trails and country roads with ease on the Brawn. Its 750W motor provides an extra boost of power up to 28mph (45.06 km/h), while the 18Ah battery offers a range of 45–65 miles. The full suspension, hydraulic brakes, and knobby 26″ tires effortlessly handle rough terrain. The step-over aluminum frame provides stability across all surfaces, making the Brawn the ultimate choice for adrenaline-filled adventures off the beaten path.

Heybike’s Urban Commuter: The Sola

Price: $1,399 Top Speed: 20 mph (32.19 km/h) Motor: 500W/687W peak Tires: 27.5” Battery: 48V/12A Brakes: Disc Range: 34-45mi w/pedal assist,

31-37.5mi all electric Frame: Step-over

The Sola e-bike is designed for the urban commuter. Its 500W motor and integrated battery allows for a maximum range of 37.5 miles (60.35 km) and speeds of up to 20mph (32.19 km/h). The lightweight aluminum frame makes it easy to navigate through traffic, and with seven gears, adjustable seat height, and ergonomic handlebars, your ride will always be comfortable. The Sola is the perfect choice for those looking for an accessible and convenient e-bike optimized for city travel.

Heybike’s Mission and Vision: Furthering Sustainability Through Electric Bikes

At the core of Heybike’s vision is the commitment to provide sustainable and affordable electric transportation globally. The brand aims to reduce reliance on cars by offering eco-friendly and convenient e-bikes.

In pursuit of this mission, Heybike conducts continuous research and development to increase e-bike battery range and performance, furthering sustainability. The brand also integrates rechargeable batteries and power-saving features for maximum energy efficiency. By pushing e-biking into the mainstream with their innovative bikes, Heybike aims to make sustainable transportation achievable and enjoyable for all.

The Heybike Origin Story: Built for Better Commuting

Heybike was born out of Jason and William’s shared frustration with the difficulties of daily commuting. Together, they embarked on a journey to revolutionize transportation and created their first e-bike model, the Cityscape, to offer a greener and more convenient alternative.

Through tireless effort and perseverance, the co-founders grew Heybike into an international company with a lineup of over 40 optimized e-bike models. Today, the brand continues to drive positive change, fueled by their vision for sustainable transportation.

Experience Heybike’s Dedication to Innovation

Heybike is committed to delivering innovation, sustainability, and passion in every model. Their constant focus on quality and research has led to the development of many high-quality electric bikes with outstanding performance. By continuously pushing boundaries in battery efficiency, Heybike aims to unlock new possibilities in sustainable commuting.