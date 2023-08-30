Buyer’s Guide: How To Choose The Right Business Laptops

As businesses are getting digitalised, having the ideal laptop for productivity and success is becoming increasingly essential in today’s environment.

With numerous choices to consider when selecting a laptop for your business, the task can indeed prove daunting. This post outlines key considerations for purchasing the right business laptop.

For a comprehensive analysis tailored to various use-cases and needs, I highly recommend you explore this in-depth article on laptops for different uses.

Understanding the Basics of Business Laptops

Before delving deeper, it’s essential to understand the fundamental characteristics of business laptops. Business laptops are tailored specifically for professional use with reliability, durability and performance. Unlike consumer laptops, business laptops prioritize functionality over entertainment, like gaming, streaming, or movies.

Business laptops are built to withstand the daily workload and are often available for several years to accommodate long-term business deployments. Many vendors also provide extended warranties or stock replacement parts for up to five years to ensure long-term maintenance and support.

However, Business laptops cost 30% to 40% more than consumer models of the exact specifications, but their reliability and durability make them worth investing in.

Factors to Consider Before Buying A Business Laptop

Now that we have a basic understanding of business laptops let’s overview some key factors before:

Performance: The Brains Of The Operation

Performance in a business laptop depends on its processor, RAM, and storage capacities. Specifically, Intel or AMD processors serve as its brain to facilitate fast speeds and multitasking abilities.

Processor: If you perform mundane office tasks like web browsing, document editing, and email management, an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 chip should be sufficient. However, If your work demands are more intensive, like running applications such as video editing or 3D rendering, you can upgrade to Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processor instead.

RAM: RAM (Random Access Memory) temporarily stores data during active tasks. To optimize multitasking performance, a minimum of 8GB RAM should be installed. However, upgrading to 16GB or more would be preferable for resource-intensive applications.

Storage: Storage options include traditional hard drives (HDDs) or solid-state drives (SSDs). SSDs are faster, more durable, and power-efficient – ideal for business laptops. To ensure ample file and application storage space on an SSD, aim for at least 256GB SSD capacity when purchasing one.

Display And Form Factor: Finding The Right Fit

Display and form factor are two critical aspects of business laptop design that directly impact user experience and portability. Take note of screen size, resolution, and whether a touchscreen feature will be necessary for optimal use.

Screen sizes typically range between 13.3 to 15.6 inches, with more display options. Higher resolutions such as Full HD (1920×1080) or even 4K provide sharper visuals and better clarity – especially when working on graphics or design tasks.

Touchscreen functionality can be very beneficial for tasks like sketching, outlining, or using touch-based applications. However, it may not be essential for every user. So, before investing in one, consider your needs before choosing a touchscreen display.

Security And Manageability: Protecting Your Data

Security: Security is an essential concern in today’s business environment. To buy a great business laptop, look for biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint readers or facial recognition. It will enhance data protection and provide secure, password-free logins.

Management: For efficient management, consider laptops that support remote diagnosis and updates. Intel vPro processor extensions enable IT departments to manage and maintain devices remotely, improving overall productivity and security.

Operating System: Operating system choice also affects security and manageability. Windows 10 or 11 Pro editions provide advanced security features like BitLocker drive encryption. It also supports management tools like Mobile Device Management and Windows Update for Business. Apple’s macOS platform also offers robust security and manageability features, with support for unified endpoint management (UEM) systems.

Battery Life: Power On The Go

Battery life is essential for users who require mobility, work remotely, or travel frequently. Look for laptops with long-lasting battery performance, typically measured in milliampere-hours (mAh). Higher mAh ratings indicate more extended battery life.

Consider the average usage patterns to determine the required battery life. A laptop with 8-10 hours of battery life should suffice for light office tasks. However, power users or those who frequently work on the go may require laptops with extended battery options or the ability to recharge quickly.

Connectivity and Ports: Staying Connected

Make sure that the business laptop you select offers various connectivity options to meet your needs. USB ports (traditional USB-A and newer USB-C) are essential for connecting peripheral devices like external drives, printers, or docking stations.

Other essential ports include HDMI for connecting external displays or projectors, Ethernet for wired internet connectivity, audio jacks for headphones or speakers and support for Wi-Fi standards such as 802.11ax or Bluetooth connectivity for seamless wireless connectivity.

Durability And Ruggedness: Built To Last

Durability is crucial for business laptops, as they need to withstand daily wear and tear. Look for laptops that meet industry standards like MIL-STD-810G, which tests devices for resistance against shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, and more.

Rugged laptops are designed explicitly for fieldwork or challenging environments where durability is paramount. These devices feature reinforced frames, spill-resistant keyboards, and protection against dust and water ingress. Consider rugged laptops if you work in industries like construction, manufacturing, or field services.

Budget Considerations: Finding The Right Balance

Budget should always be taken into consideration when purchasing business laptops. Establish a realistic budget based on your business work requirements and consider all potential tradeoffs between cost and performance.

While it might be tempting to choose the least expensive option available, ensure it meets minimum performance, security, and durability standards before selecting.

Conclusion

Selecting the optimal business laptop requires careful consideration of various factors, including performance, durability, security, and budget. By understanding your business and its specific work requirements, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your goals and enhances productivity.

Carefully assess each laptop’s performance capabilities, display options, security features, battery life, and connectivity options before selecting. By following these guidelines and considering all the essential factors, you can choose the ideal business laptop that meets your business’s unique needs.

