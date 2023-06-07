Igloo Coolers Us Scam {June} Check Reviews Here

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know about Igloo Coolers Us Scam. Also, learn about Igloocoolers’ features and authenticity.

Are you looking to buy quality cooler chests for a reputed e-store in the United States? Did you come across Igloocoolers.com? Did you know Igloocoolers runs special promotions regularly, and several products are offered at a 25% discount, including free shipping?

But, Igloocoolers gained an average customer rating and business rank, and the website does not support blogging. So, let’s scrutinize Igloocoolers.com to check truth about Igloo Coolers Us Scam.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Igloocoolers Legit?

Trust Score: 100%↑.

Business ranking: 84.8%↑.

Domain Authority: 57/100↑.

Alexa Rank: 157,228%↓.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 6%↓.

Backlinks: 38K, including 3.5K DoFollow links.

SSL Status: IP 23.227.38.74 has Low-Organization Validated SSL certification for 70-days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using paid privacy services of networksolutionsprivateregistration.com.

Connection Security: Igloocoolers uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

Igloocoolers Creation: 22nd/January/1997 at 5:00:00, indicating a long-time existence.

Igloocoolers Last updated on: 19th/May/2023 at 6:43:02, suggesting business continuity.

Igloocoolers Expiry: 22nd/January/2027 at 5:00:00, indicating long life expectancy.

Igloocoolers Age: 26-years, 4-months and 17-days old.

Igloo Coolers Us Reviews of its life expectancy: expires within 3-years, 7-months and 15-days.

Place of origin: Jacksonville, FL, USA.

Status of Blacklisting: Igloocoolers is not blacklisted.

The threat/phishing/malware/spam score: no data.

Brief:

Igloocoolers started its business in 1947 and was popular as American Lunchbox. Igloocoolers.com made several innovations by manufacturing cooler chests on wheels and using recycled material to make coolers. Igloocoolers is a famous brand in America. People love Igloocoolers as they carry them during picnics, outdoor trips, camping, sports, etc.

5-Playmates,

5-Hard Coolers,

5-Soft Coolers,

5-Drinkware,

7-COOLaborations,

4-Accessories, and

7-activity based coolers.

Features to check Igloo Coolers Us Scam:

Buy cooler chests at: https://www.igloocoolers.com/.

Price: between $19.99 to $174.99.

Physical Address: 777 Igloo Road,Katy,Texas-77494; the address is genuine.

Email address: customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com, a genuine business email.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: 1(800)273-7024 is the contact number.

Store locations: 777 Igloo Rd,Katy,TX-77494.

Warranty: Igloocoolers provides limited warranty.

Privacy policy: Mentioned clearly on Igloocoolers.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned clearly on Igloocoolers.

Return Policy: Igloocoolers allows 30-days to return items.

Exchange Policy: Defective items can be exchanged within 30-days.

Refunds Policy: Igloocoolers issues a refund after inspecting the returns; accounted to check about Igloo Coolers Us Scam .

Delivery Policy: orders are delivered within 6-days by Igloocoolers depending on the customer’s location.

Shipping Policy: Igloocoolers takes 48-hrs to process orders. The shipping fee ranges between $5.99 to $19.99 depending upon the product’s weight.

Carrier details: FedEx.

Tracking: possible on igloocoolers.com/apps/wonderment/tracking with tracking or order number.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refund timeline: 10-days.

Mode of refund: mode of payment used at Igloocoolers.

Contact person/cancellation policy/cookies policy/cancellation fee/company number/guarantee: Unspecified.

Mode of Payment: in USD via Amex/ApplePay/Discover/GooglePay/MasterCard/PayPal/ShopPay/Venom/Visa.

Newsletters: published by Igloocoolers.

FAQ: present on Igloocoolers.

Pros:

Igloocoolers featured hundreds of coolers with different capacities and themes, a positive highlight to check about Igloo Coolers Us Scam

Friendly UI of Igloocoolers with searching and filtering options

Free shipping is offered by Igloocoolers on orders above $100

Cons:

Igloocoolers allowed ordering infinite quantities

Several products at Igloocoolers showed sold out

Product parts are not sold; only accessories are included

Customers Reviews:

All product reviews on Igloocoolers are positive and rated 4.8/5-stars. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as 3,825 user reviews on social media and customer review websites rated Igloocoolers at about 3.8/5-stars

More than 40 websites and three YouTube reviews suggest that Igloocoolers is possibly legitimate and Igloo Coolers Us Scam rumors are false.

Social media links and relationships:

Igloocoolers is on FB, Insta, Twitter, and YouTube with 4,86,215 subscribers.

Conclusion:

Igloocoolers is a legitimate website due to trust, business, DA, and low suspicion scores. Click here to learn about trust score. Igloocoolers are suggested for experienced business users only. Click here to learn about credit card fraud, as negative reviews suggest defective delivery, products delivered without all parts, and no replacement if part of the product is lost or damaged.

Were Igloocoolers’s reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Igloocoolers.

Igloo Coolers Us Reviews -FAQ

Q1. How much is the visitor count of Igloocoolers?

An average 109K visitors/month with $68.2K traffic value from USA(91%), Canada(5%), and Mexico(1%).

Q2. How much is the speed of Igloocoolers?

A 67% D-performance grade with load time of 1.18-seconds, is considered fast.

Q3. Who is the registrar of Igloocoolers?

Network Solutions LLC.

Q4. Who is the ISP of Igloocoolers?

Shopify Inc(Canada).

Q5. Igloocoolers uses how many servers?

12b084acf0c18a753f6d62e25a75f5a and 4001772137d4e942b8ee76aa3c640ab7 servers serial chain numbers targeting ns24.worldnic.com(IP 162.159.27.77) and ns23.worldnic.com(IP 162.159.26.132) located in America.