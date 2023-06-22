Your Handbook to Select the Right Inverter for Your Home

In today’s modern world, an uninterrupted power supply has become essential for our daily lives. Consequently, having a reliable inverter for your home is of utmost importance. Do you know why? Well, an inverter or power backup system acts as an ideal backup power source during power outages. It ensures that your essential appliances keep running smoothly.

The market is stacked with a plethora of options which makes selecting the right pick a little confusing. But we have come up with a comprehensive handbook discussing the essential factors to consider when choosing the perfect inverter for your home.

Determine Your Power Requirement

Before moving forward with the selection process of an efficient power backup system, it is crucial to assess your power requirements. Prepare a list of all the appliances and devices you want to power during a blackout. Note down their power ratings and calculate the total power consumption. This step will help you determine the capacity of the inverter you need to cater to your household’s needs. Moreover, it is important to select an inverter a little over the required power backup.

Understand the Types of Inverters

These power backup systems have a different set of features that make them suitable for residential use. There are primarily three types of inverters used for residential purposes: sine wave, modified sine wave, and square wave. Here is some detailed information about these inverters:

Sine wave inverters produce a clean and stable output like the electricity supplied by the grid. They are suitable for running sensitive electronic devices like computers, televisions, and refrigerators.

Modified sine wave inverters are comparatively cheaper. They have a stair-like waveform which is similar to that of a sine wave power backup system.

Square wave power backup systems can also be seen in homes. They are commonly used for old appliances which are incompatible with a modern inverter.

Consider Inverter Capacity

The power backup system’s capacity is measured in volt-amperes (VA) or kilovolt-amperes (kVA), which indicates the maximum load it can manage. While choosing one, ensure that its capacity meets the total power requirement. Moreover, experts suggest that selecting an inverter with a slightly higher capacity can account for any future additions to your electrical setup.

Battery Compatibility

Power backup systems have batteries to rely on for energy storage. It is then converted into electricity during power outages. Choosing a power backup system compatible with the type and capacity of batteries you plan to use is necessary. Common battery types include lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, each battery type has its own pros and cons. Therefore, researching is essential to select the one that suits your requirements in terms of lifespan, maintenance, and cost-effectiveness.

Battery Charging Technology

Efficient battery charging is crucial for the optimal performance of your power backup system. It ensures faster and more efficient charging, extending the battery life and minimising power wastage. So, look for the one that offers advanced charging technologies.

Inverter’s Efficiency

It refers to the ratio of output power to input power. A higher efficiency rating indicates the conversion of stored energy into usable energy at a higher pace. Look for efficient power backup systems to minimise energy losses and maximise the backup time during power outages.

Safety Features

Safety features are one of the top priorities when selecting a power backup system for your home. Look for features like overload protection and over-temperature protection. These safety mechanisms help to ensure the longevity of your inverter and protect your appliances from electrical damage.

Final Thoughts

While selecting the right power backup system for your home, considering the abovementioned things is crucial. You can buy reliable power backup systems by evaluating these factors and connecting with a top-notch brand like Luminous. A good-quality inverter system will protect your appliances and offer peace of mind during electricity disruptions.

