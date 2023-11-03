Is the iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode? Fix Now!

People invest a lot of money in buying their favorite iPhones and iPads. But it feels very frustrating when the iPhone stuck in recovery mode or iPad stuck in recovery mode.

Are you facing the same problem and wondering what to do? If yes, we have a solution for you in this article. Here, we have discussed the five best ways to get your iPhone out of recovery mode. Keep reading!

Part 1: Why is your iPhone stuck in recovery mode?

Recovery mode can help you solve many issues, but sometimes your iPhone gets stuck in it due to the following reasons:

Jailbreaking: When you attempt to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad to spoof location or to play some games, it may encounter some issues. This can further end up in recovery mode.

iOS update fails: Sometimes, when you restore or update your iOS, the update fails, and your iPhone 15 is stuck in recovery mode.

Software glitch: Many times, a glitch in iOS can make an iPhone or iPad stuck in recovery. If you find an iOS issue with your device, then you can use tools to resolve iOS update problems.

Connecting with iTunes: When you try to connect the iPhone to iTunes the Apple logo appears without any progress. And, due to this, your iPhone is stuck in recovery mode.

Part 2: How Can You Get Your iPhone Out from Recovery Mode?

For various reasons, you need to put your iPhone or iPad in recovery mode.

Force Restart iPhone to Recover from Recovery Mode

One of the first methods to recover an iPhone from recovery mode is to force restart it. This will switch off your device and start iOS as well as other software from scratch.

This method helps eliminate software errors – one of the reasons behind iPhone 11/12/13/14/15 stuck in recovery mode. Here are the steps to follow:

For iphone 6/6s/SE 1

Press the “Sleep/Wake” and “Home’ button simultaneously.

When the Apple logo shows on the screen, release both buttons.

For iPhone 7 and 7 plus

iPhone 7 and 7 plus users need to hold Sleep and Volume Down buttons at a time.

When the Apple logo shows on the screen, release both buttons.

For iPhone X or newer device

Press and hold the “Volume Up” button for a short moment.

Now, repeat the same step with the “Volume Down” button.

After this, press and hold the “Side” button until the Apple logo appears.

Dr.Fone – System Repair (iOS) without Data Loss

But if your iPhone 14 is stuck in recovery mode and takes too long, then you need to exit it from the recovery mode.

Wondering how? Well, you can use one of the best and easiest tools, Dr.Fone – System Repair (iOS), to recover the iPhone or iPad from recovery or DFU mode.

Reasons to use Dr.Fone to exit recovery mode:

It is easy and free to use

Causes no threat to your data

Safe and secure for every iPhone and iPad models

Compatible with all versions of iOS

Some steps that you will need to follow to use this, too are:

Step 1: Open Dr.Fone on Your Computer

First, launch Wondershare Dr.Fone on your computer and go to the Toolbox section.

Connect your iPhone or iPad to the system using a USB cable and click on “System Repair” from the various options available.

On the next window, select “iPhone.”

Step 2: Select the Appropriate Mode to Exit Recovery Mode

Now, select “Toolbox Repair” from the available options on the next screen.

After this, verify the device condition and select the “Exit Recovery Mode.”

Step 3: Exit Recovery Mode

Click “Exit Recovery Mode” to resolve the issue of iPhone 13 stuck in recovery mode.

It is a one-click process and takes a few minutes to exit the iPhone or iPad from recovery mode. You can use these steps for any model of iPhone and iPad.

iTunes to Restore iPhone from Recovery Mode

Sometimes, the outdated version of iOS and iTunes could be the reason for iPhone 12 being stuck in recovery mode. So, to resolve the problem, you should update your iPad or iPhone with the latest iOS version. If your device is already updated to the newest version, you can use it using iTunes. Here are the steps to follow:

First, update iTunes to the latest version and then connect your device to a system.

Now, you can find errors detected in a device in recovery mode.

When the error warning displays, click “Ok.”

After this, select the option from the “update or restore.”

Use DFU Mode to Restore iPhone/iPad from Recovery Mode:

If the iPhone is stuck in recovery mode, you can use the DFU mode to recover it. For this method, you need a system with iTunes installed in it. Also, using it will delete all your data, so back up your iPhone before trying this method. Here are the steps to follow to use DFU mode:

Connect your iPhone to the system, and follow these steps based on the iPhone model:

For iPhone 8, X, XS, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15 series

Press and release the “Volume Up” button carefully.

Repeat the same step for the ‘Volume Down” button.

Long-press the “Side” button.

After the screen goes black, press the “Volume down” button. Long-press the “Volume Down” and “Side” buttons for five seconds, then release the “Side” button.

Hold the “Volume Down” button and adhere to the on-screen instructions.

For iPhone 6, 5, and 4 series

Press the “Home and Sleep” buttons simultaneously, and after a few seconds, release the “Sleep” button.

Press the “Home” button until the system recognizes your device.

For iPhone 7 series

Press the “Volume Down” and “Side” buttons together.

After a few seconds, release the “Side” button.

Press the “Volume Down” button until the system shows your iPhone.

Note: This process is complicated, and data will be lost.

Contact Apple Store for Help

If you are not able to restore your iPhone, contact Apple customer care or visit a nearby Apple store for help. Whether your iPhone is stuck in recovery mode or iPhone stuck on Apple logo, you can ask for help from Apple support.

Conclusion

The listed methods are effective in fixing iPhones stuck in recovery mode. If you are looking for an easy and safe method so you don’t lose your data, then Dr.Fone – System Repair (iOS) is for you. Try it now!