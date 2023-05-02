Is Alleymacro Scam Or Legit {May} Read Reviews!

Is Alleymacro Scam or Legit? If you want to know the permissibility of the website, kindly get all details on the Alleymacro here.

Do you need to shop for home decor items at a wholesale price? You can find the beautiful collection in the Alleymacro shop that is situated in the United States. However, Is Alleymacro Scam or Legit? If you want to gather complete details on the honesty of the Alleymacro shop, you can find all the honest details in this post. So, stay tuned with this research here.

source: dodbuzz.com

The Permissibility Of The Alleymacro Shop!

Trust Index : The website got a trust index of 1.9/100. This means the shop is poorly rated and dubious.

Registration Date: November 6, 2022, is the creation date of the Alleymacro shop. The shop looks six months old.

Malware Score : The Alleymacro shop has a malware count of 20/100.

Phishing Score : The Phishing count on the Alleymacro shop is 19/100.

Shopper’s Views: We did not find any Alleymacro Reviews on the online review portals. There are a few reviews available on the official site.

Social Media Accounts: It got an account on a social media site like Facebook. But, there are no reviews on it.

Missed Data : The owner’s data is missing. The address and phone number are shown in picture format.

Data Security : The shop enables the use of an HTTPS connection. It helps in protecting the data of the customers.

Overview Of Alleymacro Shop!

Alleymacro shop has beautiful home decor products. They got a stock clearance sale on going on their website. You can purchase:

Fold and Go Rollator

Moon Phase Wall Hangings

Cat Butt Coaster

Wall Candles

Shamam Drums

Bed-Making Handy Tools

Specifications As Determined In Is Alleymacro Scam or Legit!

URL: https://alleymacro.com/

Email Id: support@alleymacr.com

Address Details: The address is shown in image format.

Phone Number: It is available in image format that looks duplicated.

Reviews are missing from online portals, but available on the official site.

Return Policy: The shoppers can return goods within two weeks period.

Shipping Policy: The shoppers will receive the product within 10-22 business days.

Payment Options: PayPal, Visa, American Express, Maestro, MasterCard, etc.

Positive Highlights

Free delivery is available for $40 above orders.

Negative Highlights

Social media pages on Facebook are available, but no reviews are available.

Opinions are missing from online, but some are present on the official platform.

Alleymacro Reviews

The Alleymacro shop seems quite fishy due to some of the legitimacy factors. We have checked all the reviews on multiple online media. There are no online portals that have shared any opinions on the Alleymacro shop. However, a few common reviews were shown on the portal, but they look dubious. The site does not seem to be genuine as the social media page available on Facebook does not have any ratings or reviews. Less than 100 people liked their Facebook page and no other update was found. So, Is Alleymacro Scam or Legit? The buyers should read some policies to avoid links with PayPal Scammers.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this content, we have learned that the site was enrolled around six months ago. We have found an extremely inferior trust index on the website. Thus, we cannot depend on this website completely. The shoppers must read the facts that can help them to understand the ways to avoid Credit Card Scammers. You can seek more updates on Wall Hangings here.

Would you like to give more suggestions on this website? Kindly share your views in the comment section below.

Is Alleymacro Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What kind of products are sold at the Alleymacro store?

Ans. The shop has stock clearance sales of beautiful wall hangings, candles, rollators, and many home decor products.

Q2. Are there any reviews on the Alleymacro shop?

Ans. The official domain of the Alleymacro shop has some positive reviews, but they look fishy.

Q3. Is the website available on social channels?

Ans. The Alleymacro store has a social media account on Facebook, but it got no reviews on it.

Q4. What is the return policy for the Alleymacro shop?

Ans. The products are returnable within two weeks of receiving the order.

Q5. Is Alleymacro Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Alleymacro store seems to be less reliable because of its short continuance and the trust index is dubious.

Q6. What is the lifespan of the Alleymacro shop?

Ans. The shop was registered on November 6, 2022. It has a life expectancy of 6 months only.