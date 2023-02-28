Is Bluish Shop Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Honest Reviews!

Is Bluish Shop Scam or Legit has reviewed a website selling women’s clothing items and presented its findings to shoppers.

Are you searching for an e-commerce platform that sells products exclusively for a woman? Is a discount on the product an essential criterion for you to select an online store? Bluish Shop claims to sell quality products at a discounted rate to its customer base in the United States. It also provides other waivers that will decrease the item price for shoppers.

The claim made by the Bluish store makes it an ideal place for online shopping, but it’s essential to check its legit credentials for customers’ safety. Is Bluish Shop Scam or Legit has details that will help the shopper make their purchasing decision.

Check the Authenticity of the Bluish Shop Website:

Domain Age – The domain was registered on 7 th November 2022.

Alexa Rank – Web portal Alexa has given zero ranks to this portal.

Domain expiry – The website will expire on 7 th November 2023.

Social media presence – Bluish shop stores have no presence on social media sites.

Plagiarism – The text and image appear to be copied from similar sites.

Owners Detail – Bluish website has no details related to its owner

Trust Index – Bluish Shop Reviews found the trust index of this store to be 14.6/100.

Trust score – This website has a trust score of 1/100, a low point for any authentic site.

Customer reviews – we couldn’t find customer feedback for the Bluish store.

What is the Bluish Shop Web Portal?

The bluish shop is an online store that sells fashion, temperamental and casual clothing items exclusively for female shoppers. The new website claims to sell a quality product at a competitive price. It also uses different marketing strategies to attract customers to its platform.

Some products available on the Bluish shop platform are in Is Bluish Shop Scam or Legit list below.

Fashion casual professional suit

Temperament casual fashion suits.

Golden velvet pantsuits

Fashion long three-piece suit

Specifications:

Domain name – bluish.shop

Website address – https://www.bluish.shop

E-mail address – support@duckstone.com

Delivery time – 7 to 15 days

Shipping policy – Free shipping is available

Return time – 14 days from receiving the product

Physical address – Kentesh Ltd, Signature 15, St Helens Place London, EC 3 A, 6 DQ

Payment method – Credit and Debit cards

Newsletter – Not Available

Contact number – Not Available

SSL Certificate – Available

Pros of Bluish Shop Website:

The website provides free shipping service to United States customers for orders above $39.

Is Bluish Shop Scam Legit team believes that a 15-35% quantity discount will save some money for shoppers.

The product is priced at a reasonable rate.

Website shipping and return policy matches the industry standard.

Cons of Bluish Shop Portal:

The bluish store has a low trust score and rating.

It has zero Alexa rank, indicating no traffic on its platform.

The owner’s details are not mentioned on the Bluish website.

The customer’s review for this clothing store is not available online.

The company address on the contact us page shows another website’s name.

The contact number of this store is not mentioned on its website.

Bluish Shop Reviews:

Bluish shop website commenced its operation four months ago, but its Alexa ranking indicates no traffic. We couldn’t find customer feedback for any product sold on its platform on public review sites.

The website lacks an internal review system; therefore, no review is available on the Bluish shop portal. Shoppers looking for PayPal-related scams can check here.

Conclusion:

Most parameters related to Bluish Shop, like customer reviews, domain age, and social media presence, indicate that this website may be dubious. Have you purchased any items from the Bluish Shop website? Please comment. People searching for ways to avoid credit card scams can click here.

Is Bluish Shop Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 What is the refund policy of Bluish Shop?

Shoppers will get a refund after their return requests are approved.

Q.2 What is the e-mail address for refund services?

People should contact the company at support@duckstone.com for a refund.

Q.3 Is the company address the same as the return address for the Bluish shop?

No, the return address is different from the company address.

Q.4 Is international shipping service available for the Bluish online store?

Yes, an international shipping service is available for this online store.

Q.5 What order size is required for free international shipping?

Shoppers must place an order above $49.99 for free international shipping.

Q.6 Is Bluish Shop Scam or Legit?

According to available data, Bluish shop appears to be a dubious online store.