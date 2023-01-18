These days the number of blockchain projects is vast. Luckily, most of them have a solid rationale, clear usage, and reasonable roadmap behind them. What many users and inventors are interested in is how the native crypto of such a project will perform in the future. After all, crypto is known to be volatile yet profitable for investors that are not afraid of taking risks.

Let’s review the blockchain platform known as Etherlite. Careful consideration of its technicalities and its native coin, ETL, and potential market performance, is the best way to review this investment opportunity. BNB to BTC or any other crypto pair may be examined in a similar manner.

What Do We Know About Etherlite

EtherLite is a solid blockchain platform that offers a readily scalable solution, compatible with Ethereum 1.0 and web 3.0 interface API. This makes it suitable for decentralized finance (Defi) and decentralized apps (dApps). EtherLite has Proof of Stake (PoS) as a consensus protocol with a block time as fast as three seconds.

EtherLite is easily compatible with tools operating on the Ethereum blockchain: Clients, Metamsk, Remix, Truffle, and others can be used together with EtherLite. The modular architecture of this platform is easily customizable, which makes it developer-friendly. EtherLite also offers native support for cross-chain communication channels between public ledgers. The communication is bi-directional and decentralized.

The maximum token supply of ETL is 21 billion, with 550 million being the current circulating supply as of October 2022.

ETL Market Position

The current price of ETL is about $0.00008 per token. A low price does not come as a surprise when it comes to new cryptocurrencies. Released only in 2021, ETL is experiencing a bearish tendency, as well as the entire crypto market. Compared to its all-time high of $0.09, the asset shows a 99.9% drop in price but still has the potential to rise because of the high volatility of crypto underdogs.

ETL or ETH?

EtherLite offers scalable and efficient solutions for Ethereum 1.0, which means that the blockchain is complementary to Ethereum rather than being its competitor. ETL even has a built-in Ethereum client known as OpenEthereum, which works under the GPLv3 license. It’s used for speedy services across the Ethereum network. ETL is actually a hard fork of Ethereum, which aims at delivering a cheaper environment for designing dApps. So, the question is how ETL may add to Ethereum network usability rather than which one of the public ledgers is better.

ETL Price Prediction

Let’s check several sources of statistical Etherlite price prediction to find out what is the possible future for this asset:

Priceprediction.net. This source forecasts an annual rise of about 80% for this asset. It means that by 2025, it may cost about 0.0004, which is four times its current value.

Digitalcoinprice.com. In this case, the prediction is slightly more conservative. It sticks to about 0.0002 per ETL by the end of 2025.

Coindataflow.com. The source also expects ETL to slightly exceed $0.0002 per token but no rapid surges.

It’s possible to observe positive yet moderate predictions.

Is It Time to Invest in ETL?

It’s hard to claim that ETL is a good daytime trade since the circulation is quite low. Yet, if the project lives up to the expectation of the community, ETL will rise together with the entire crypto industry, which may indicate its potential long-term usefulness. So, it may be a good idea to have some of the ETL tokens in the portfolio. After all, the asset is pretty cheap, and possessing it doesn’t bring substantial risks.