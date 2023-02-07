Is Genrosixh Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Exclusive Reviews!

The below post will help you grab all the facts, reviews, and credentials to check, Is Genrosixh Scam or Legit.

Do you love shopping for innovative & novice-featured products? Have you ever heard of a website dealing both in featured products and Tenmoku Tea Cups simultaneously? A website trending in the United States has announced that it will give you 72 hours of handcrafting Tenmoku Tea Cups.

The name of the domain is Genrosixh. But, we strongly recommend checking all the vital credentials and customer reviews before placing an order to make yourself aware and to determine: Is Genrosixh Scam or Legit?

Domain Registration: this website was registered up to six months back, i.e., on 10th October 2022.

Website Expiry Details: the expiry details for this portal are not found.

Owner’s details: the records are not available under the WHOIS domain.

IP History: within a year, two changes on two unique IP addresses were found, a red alert.

Security Status: no blocklisted engine has detected this portal. Also, it contains a secure HTTPS connection.

Website Popularity: The popularity is very poor, i.e., 0.

Proximity to suspicious websites: it has received 22 points for this.

Genrosixh Reviews: positive reviews are available on the official website.

Threat & malware score: each section has received 29 points, again a red flag.

Trust index: it has marked with an average ranking, i.e., 58.3%.

Phishing score: the score gained against it is 19.

Spam score: It has received a good number, i.e., 4.

Social media accounts: no social media link or icon is present on the official website.

Know About Portal!

On the official portal, it is mentioned that the website was founded in 2016. It specializes in retail website sales. They are strongly dedicated to providing the best quality products to customers at reasonable prices, but we need to check: Is Genrosixh Scam or Legit?

They are offering featured products as per the availability and also mentioned dealing in 72 hours handcrafting Tenmoku Tea Cups.

Specification

The URL is https://genrosixh.shop/

The email id is usservice@tocontactus.com .

The contact number mentioned on the website is 442086385417.

Company number: 11736866

Company name: Meledo Company Limited

Address: 372 Southampton Row, Great London, WC1B SHJ, United Kingdom (this is not the returning address.)

Delivery time is divided into two parts; usually, the time mentioned is 7 to 20 days to deliver the product.

Return Details: You can initiate a return within 60 days of receiving the product, so it is a little questionable and needs to be rectified: Is Genrosixh Scam or Legit ?

Payment methods: You can pay via MasterCard, Maestro, VISA, American Express, and PayPal.

Pros

Company details are present on the official site.

A 60-day return policy is applicable.

Address, contact number, and email id are available on the official platform.

Positive reviews are present on the site.

Cons

Social media links are not present.

Customer reviews are not present on the external pages.

All the negative pointers are creating a red alert.

Company details seem to copy and paste from another site.

The about us section and the availability of products are contrasting.

Domain registration dates on the official website and external sources are contrasting.

Read Genrosixh Reviews!

Customer reviews play a vital role in determining the legitimacy of any portal. Fortunately, the presence of reviews on the official page is a good sign, but this website contains only 5-star reviews, and no review is available on external sources.

Also, social media links need to be found for this portal. Additionally, click here to learn How to safeguard yourself from online PayPal scams.

Conclusion

After reviewing all the present details, we can say that the details do not seem authentic and trustworthy. Therefore, we suggest preferring shopping from other legit portals till it gains authentic feedback. Also, click here to learn essential safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

Do you find this portal a legit one? Please comment.

Is Genrosixh Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 What are the shipping charges?

Ans-Standard Shipping $0.00 – $35(12-20 days) $9.9

Standard Shipping $35up (12-20 days) Free

Express Shipping $0.00 – $35 (7-12 days） $12.8

Express Shipping $35up (7-12 days） Free

Q.2When will the refund be processed for returned products?

Ans-You will be notified of the approval or rejection of your refund

Q.3 How long does it take to receive an order?

Ans-The delivery time is divided into two parts. The complete details can be fetched from the link present here. https://genrosixh.shop/page/custom/faqs

Q.4 Is it providing worldwide Shipping?

Ans-It is estimated to deliver the product within 7-14 working days to EU/NA/AU.