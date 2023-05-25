Is Mini Berni Clothing Scam Or Legit {May} Read!

Is Mini Berni Clothing Scam or Legit? We have mentioned all the reliability factors of the Mini Berni shop here. So, please read it here.

Are you seeking details on an online site selling clothes for kids? The Mini Berni store popular in the United States can be the best option for you. But, Is Mini Berni Clothing Scam or Legit? If you want to understand the legitimacy of the Mini Berni website, then you must check out all the factors shared on our page here. We have given all fruitful details on this website here.

The Permissibility Of The Mini Berni Shop!

Trust Index : There is a 5.4 out of 100 trust score index on the Mini Berni shop. The site is very young.

Registration Date : April 8, 2023, is the creation date of the Mini Berni shop. The website looks to be registered around one and a half months ago.

Phishing Score : There is a 6 percent phishing count on the Mini Berni Shop.

Customer Reviews : No Mini Berni Clothing Reviews are seen on the online portals.

Malware Score : An 8 percent malware score has been found on the Mini Berni shop.

Social Media Accounts : This shop has a page on Facebook with no reviews on it.

Data Information : There is an availability of HTTPS connection on this portal. It secures the customer’s data.

Missed Details : The telephone number is missing.

Overview Of The Mini Berni Shop!

The Mini Berni shop has a beautiful collection of clothes and other stuff for kids. They have provided a good discount on their collection.

Beachwear

Fun printed dresses

Party Dresses

Features as examined in Is Mini Berni Clothing Scam or Legit!

URL: https://miniberni.com/

Email Id: sales@miniberni.com

Address Details: FLAT 2314, MONG KOK KOWLOON, 26/F HO KING, 2-16 FA YUEN STREET, COMMERCIAL CENTRE

Phone Number: Unavailable

Some star ratings are seen on the official site, but no reviews are available online.

Return Policy: You can return the goods if you are unsatisfied within 30 days.

Shipping Policy: The shoppers can expect delivery within 10 to 25 days after placing an order.

Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Maestro, PayPal, GPay, etc.

Positive Points

Contact details are available on the portal.

Negative Points

No genuine reviews are gathered on their collection anywhere.

Facebook page is lacking customer reviews.

Mini Berni Clothing Reviews

We have done our research on the Mini Berni Shop. After a deep exploration, we have learned that the shop seems suspicious because it lacks reviews on online review sites. Moreover, the shop has some star ratings under a few products, but it looks artificial. Further, the shop has a page on Facebook with around 6.7k followers and 6.6k likes, but no customer has shared reviews as there was zero rating on the site. Thus, we can say that the shop seems not genuine for the shoppers. So, Is Mini Berni Clothing Scam or Legit? We have shared each detail on the ways to prevent Credit Card Scamming here.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this post here, we have summed up all the crucial details of the Mini Berni Shop. The store looks newly registered around one and a half months ago. The trust index is very poor. Hence, we cannot trust this online store. The readers must check some ways to avoid PayPal Scamming and know the methods to get money back. If you want to seek more details on Beachwear, kindly check it here.

