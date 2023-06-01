Is Modique Shop Scam Or Legit {June} Read Reviews!

Is Modique Shop Scam or Legit? If you are looking for legitimate details on the Modique shop, then read this article till the end.

Are you looking for any authentic site to shop online? You can check the Modique shop of the United States. However, Is Modique Shop Scam or Legit? If anyone of our audience is planning to buy from Modique shop, then you can check out the details to ensure that the site is provided a legit deal to their customers.

Source: dodbuzz.com

The Permissibility Of The Modique Shop!

Trust Index: It has a poor trust index. Around 0.7% trust index has been calculated on the website. Thus, it is a poor count.

Registration Date: May 9, 2023, is the foundation date of the Modique shop. The shop is newly founded around three weeks ago.

Phishing Score: The store has a phishing count of 90 out of 100.

Malware Score : It got a malware count of 85 out of 100.

Shopper’s Reviews : No online Modique Shop Reviews are available. We have found no reviews on their official domain.

Social Media Accounts : We have not seen any trusted page of this store on social media.

Missed Data: They lacked in providing address and telephone number.

Data Privacy: The details given by customers are protected via HTTPS protection server. It ensures the protection of data.

Brief Of The Modique Shop!

This shop sells an amazing variety of cloaks for men. They got printed as well as hooded cloaks. You can check out their collection from the list below.

Men’s Loose Cloak

Printed Hooded Cloak

Skull Printed Hooded Cloak

Ethnic Grey Cloak

Features, as explained in Is Modique Shop Scam or Legit!

URL: https://modique.shop/

Email Id: service@btreeshoes.com

Address Data: It is unavailable in the store.

Phone Number: It is unfound.

Our team could not detect any legit reviews on the official and online portals.

Return Policy: If you are not 100% satisfied, then you can return the goods within 14 days.

Shipping Scheme: The products are delivered within 7-15 business days to the customers.

Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, etc, are some accepted modes.

Positive Thoughts

The email id of the site is available.

Negative Points

No buyer’s opinions are available in the store.

There is no availability of the social media pages.

Modique Shop Reviews

We have scanned every aspect of the shop online. We have checked the reviews on all the online sites, but none of the online stations has shared the reviews on their collection. The official website is deprived of any customer reviews. It made our team suspicious. Also, we have checked the reviews and social media platforms. But, none of the portals like Facebook or Instagram has the page. We could not consider this store a legit store because this site is lacking in many of the legitimacy elements. Hence, we could not say that it is an authentic portal for the users. So, Is Modique Shop Scam or Legit? We have provided the legit details to ensure the safety of our readers from PayPal Scamming.

Final Summary

Summing up this post here, we have given all valuable details on the Modique shop. This website was enrolled around three weeks ago. The trust index is very poor on this website. Hence, we advise the shoppers not to trust this website. You should read all the necessary facts to prevent any kind of contact with Credit Card Scammers. The shoppers can look for more details on Cloak here.

Would you like to give your ideas on this site? Kindly let us know in the reply section below.

Is Modique Shop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the shipping criteria of the website?

Ans. The articles are delivered to the shoppers within 7-15 business days.

Q2. What is the collection sold on this portal?

Ans. This shop sells unique collections of cloaks. They have trendy designs and are available at an affordable cost.

Q3. Are there any legit reviews on the website?

Ans. There are no legit reviews by the shoppers on the official website or any online portal.

Q4. Did we find any pages on social media?

Ans. Social media accounts are unavailable on online social sites. Thus, it looks like an unfriendly site.

Q5. Is Modique Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Modique shop does not look like a dependable store because it got a short lifespan and a poor trust score.

Q6. What is the lifespan of this website?

Ans. The Modique shop was registered around three weeks ago.