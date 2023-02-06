Is Mogettly Scam or Legit {Feb 2023} Read Reviews Now!

The below-written post will help you know Is Mogettly Scam or Legit by checking all the credentials and reviewing the existing feedback.

Are you a sport-lover? Are you crazy about putting on sports wears to get ready? But need help finding a website from where you can get your choice of selection in active sports outfits or accessories? Have you heard of the Mogettly website?

You heard it right, as this website is a one-stop shop for your active sportswear. Worldwide sports lovers are browsing different portals, but shoppers from the United States are keenly looking for the details on this website. So, let's help you in finding all the details and essential factors so that you can check: Is Mogettly Scam or Legit?

This domain was registered not more than 3 months back, i.e., created on 5th November 2022.

This website will expire within a year, i.e., on 5th November 2023.

Four changes from 4 different IP addresses have been detected, a red alert.

This portal is not detected by any blocklisted engine and contains a secure HTTPS connection.

The popularity gained by this website could be better, i.e., 6713126.

The threat & phishing scores received is 31 for each.

The owner’s details are identified with WHOIS services and easily accessible on the WHOIS platform.

Although the section is available, this website needs Mogettly Reviews on the official platform.

It has received an average score for the trust index, i.e., 47.6%.

It has gained a 29 score for malware profile.

It has received 7 marks against Proximity against the suspicious website.

The spam score received by this domain is 2.

Icons for Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest are available, but you can only share feedback on your official social page.

This website deals in sportswear and related accessories, like rings, caps, necklaces, foot ornaments, innerwear, etc. This website claims to give the best things and is a perfect match for sports lovers, and they can avail of offers if they place orders on time.

Current Offers

Get 10% off on your first order. (COUPON CODE: NEW10)

Buy 5 and get 1 for free.

Specification

URL: https://mogettly.com

Email ID: service@mogettly.com

Phone Number: +86 130 0518 6260

Company number: +44 11933938

Operational hours: 09.30 AM – 06.30 PM， 11.00 PM – 08.AM (PST Time) Business day.

Address 1: Room 218, No. 17, Software Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province

Address 2: 212 Horton Road, Datchet, Slough, England, SL3 9HL (This is not a returning address.)

Delivery time: the processing time for shipment is 1-5 working days. All the delivery time for different region varies and are provided on an estimated basis.

Return Details: You can initiate a return within 14 days of receiving the product.

Refund Details: Refunds will be initiated once they receive the product.

Payment methods: You can pay via Debit/Credit Card and PayPal.

Pros

Policies and product descriptions are well-explained on the official site.

Owner’s details are identified with WHOIS services.

A 14-day return policy is applicable.

Addresses and contact numbers are available on the official platform.

Cons

Delivery time has yet to be confirmed.

Social media links present are not authentic.

Customer reviews are not present on the official and external pages.

The trust index score needs to be better.

Threat and phishing scores are relatively high.

The presence of 2 addresses is suspicious.

The presence of customer reviews is significant as they help determine the legitimacy of any portal because they help understand any portal’s quality and services. But unfortunately, this portal needs authentic reviews, and external sources still need to review this website. Moreover, click here to learn how to safeguard yourself from online PayPal scams.

Conclusion

With the missing reviews and the credentials, we found the need to support this as a legit domain. Therefore, we suggest preferring shopping from other legit portals till it gains authentic feedback. Also, click here to learn essential safety tips against Credit Card Scams.

Have you ever been scammed by any online portal? Please share your experiences.

FAQs

Q1. How long is your shipping time?

This depends on where you are located. The shipping time to the US is about 7-15 working days, and to other areas is about 10-20 working days.

Q2. How can you track your order?

You can track our order by visiting and entering the tracking number via https://www.17track.net/en

Q3. How do you apply for a discount??

Please ensure you have copied all the correct alphabets and numbers, with no space. If it still doesn’t work, please get in touch with us via email.

Q4. What are the shipping time and charges?

For every region, timing and charges vary, so one can check by visiting https://mogettly.com/pages/shipping-delivery.