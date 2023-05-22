Is Originele Parfums Com Scam Or Legit {May} Read

This article provides complete details about the shopping portal and its features to know Is Originele Parfums com Scam or Legit. Follow our blog to know more.

Do you like buying cosmetic products? Are you looking for perfumes having good fragrance? If yes, then this web portal is all you need to visit. The web portal features varieties of good quality perfumes which you have been looking for. The webpage was designed in the Netherlands.

Today in this article, we will follow complete details about the website to understand Is Originele Parfums com Scam or Legit.

Is Origineleparfums.com a trust worthy web portal?

The customer should focus on the details given about the shopping site and its products before confirming any deal. The following points will help to learn about the worthiness of the webpage:

The web portal start: The website was developed on 15/04/2023.

The location of the webpage: The website address is not mentioned on its web portal.

Global ranking on Alexa: The Alexa rank of the web portal is not available.

Email Account: info@ origineleparfums.com

Email address worthiness: According to Originele Parfums com Review , the email address of the web portal is valid.

Trust Score: The Trust rank of the web portal is average, around 58.9%.

Duplicate content rate: The duplicate content rate of the web portal is around 55%.

Social platform existence: The web portal is available on Instagram.

What is Origineleparfums.com?

This is an online shopping webpage. The shopping portal features varieties of good quality perfumes having nice fragrance. Their perfume collection includes Dior Sauvage, Yves Saint Laurent, Lancome La Vie Est Belle, Versace Dylan Blue, Versace Eros, Giorgio Armani My Way Montblanc Explorer and others. The quality as well as the fragrance of its products is quite amazing. However, it is important to know Is Originele Parfums com Scam or Legit before placing any order.

Specifications of Origineleparfums.com:

The URL of the web portal – Origineleparfums.com

Contacting phone number- No details about website contact number is available.

Time for Delivery- The delivery time of the order is within 2-4 weeks.

Name of developer- There are no details to know about the name of the developer.

Free delivery service: The web porta offers free delivery service on the orders.

Order return service: The order can be returned within 30 business days.

Order Refund policy – The website offers refund on order within 7 days.

Exchange on order– The web portal provides exchange service on its orders.

Charge on return– There is no information about the return charges.

Percentage of Discount – It provides discount on all its order.

Order Cancellation- No details about order cancellation service are available.

Payment Method – Master Card, Visa, PayPal, etc.

Positive aspects to understand Is Originele Parfums com Scam or Legit:

It has mentioned its email address for customer support.

It has given numerous payment option for making payment.

It allows easy return and exchange on all its order.

It is available on social platforms.

It provides free delivery service on its orders.

It provides discount on its products.

Negative aspects of Origineleparfums.com:

It has not shared any details about company address.

It has not shared the details about the founder.

It has not shared its contact number for customer support.

It did not provide any details about order cancellation service.

Originele Parfums com Review:

There are many reviews from the customers on its website about its products. The Alexa rank of the webpage is not available. At the same time, there are no reviews on social site whereas mixed reviews online platforms. Here the customer needs to know- How To Get A Refund On Credit Card If Scammed?

Summing up:

The web portal does not have much experience on online product selling. However, there are many buyers for its products. The Website has an average Trust Rate. Furthermore, the web portal has no reviews on social platforms whereas mixed reviews on online platforms. The web portal seems not fully legitimate due to its less reviews online and average trust score. Here buyers need to also know- How to get money back on paypal of scammed

Is Originele Parfums com Scam or Legit: FAQ-

