Is Pikent.shop Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Full Reviews!

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Pikent.shop Scam or Legit? Also, learn the features of Pikent.shop and customer reviews.

After the holiday season, are you searching for an e-store offering high discounts in the United States? Did you come across Pikent.shop and want to read its reviews?

Pikent.shop is a commercial e-store selling outdoor utilities and kitchen wears. Pikent replicated the website design and contents from pickentt.com. The similarity in the name of both websites indicates that Pikent is taking undue advantage of the brand name pickentt.com. So, let’s check further to know if Is Pikent.shop Scam or Legit?

Is Pikent Legit?

Pikent Creation— 15th/February/2023 at 5:41:22.

Pikent Age— 7-days old.

Pikent Last updated on— 15th/February/2023 at 6:13:51.

Pikent Expiry— 10th/January/2024 7:15:22.

Pikent life expectancy— 1-year and 1-day.

Trust Index— 1.9%.

Business ranking— terrible 1.9%.

Alexa Rank— Zero.

Domain Authority— poor 1/100.

Place of origin— Arizona, USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 28%.

Threat Profile— 83%.

Phishing Score— 46%.

Malware Score— 38%.

Spam Score— 83%.

Status of Blacklisting— Pikent is not blacklisted.

Connection Security— Pikent utilizes a secured HTTPS connection.

SSL Status— its IP 172.67.220.192 has a low domain-validated SSL certificate for the next 83 days.

Contact person— unspecified.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— hidden using Whois paid internet censorship services as ascertained in Pikent.shop Reviews .

About Pikent.shop:

Pikent aims to improve the quality of life by providing products at affordable prices. However, its mission statement is stolen from pickentt.com. Pikent sells eighteen products, including:

Bird feeder,

Tent,

Composter,

Vine tray,

Cookware set,

Swiss ball gymnastics,

Suna cabin,

Kitchen paper rolls,

Blanket,

Fridge storage racks,

Beverage carrier,

Two Drawers,

Indoor table

Outdoor swing chair,

Kitchen island,

Baby carrier, and

Dinner set.

Features:

Buy home furniture and kitchen wears at— https://pikent.shop.

Price— between $51.10 to $68.90.

Guarantee— the money-back guarantee is included.

Physical Address— 595 Loudon Rd, Latham, NY-12110, found to be fake as stolen from pickentt.com, accounted to check Is Pikent.shop Scam or Legit ?

Company number— unspecified.

Email address— support@pikent.shop, a business email.

Phone (or) whatsapp number— unspecified

Terms and Conditions— Mentioned but plagiarized on Pikent.

Privacy policy— unspecified.

Store locator— not featured on Pikent.

Delivery Policy— unspecified.

Shipping Policy— Pikent processes orders within two days. The shipment includes $100 insurance coverage.

Carrier details— USPS.

Tracking— not possible on Pikent.

Cancellation Policy— unspecified.

Cancellation fee— unspecified.

Return Policy— Pikent supports 14-day returns. A return authorization needs to be obtained by emailing support@pikent.shop.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Exchange Policy— unspecified.

Refunds Policy— Final sale, non-returnable, and non-exchangeable items are non-refundable.

Refund timeline— unspecified.

Mode of refund— unspecified.

Mode of Payment— unspecified.

Newsletters— not published by Pikent, a negative highlight in reviewing Is Pikent.shop Scam or Legit ?

Help and FAQ— not supported by Pikent.

Pros:

Free shipment is supported for all orders within the USA

Pikent is offering after spring sale with products at affordable prices

Cons:

Poor inventory control and logic of Pikent allowing customers to order infinite quantities of the same item

The checkout option is inactive

An awful UI of Pikent without product categorization, searching, sorting, and filtering options

Several hidden product pages were found

Unrealistic 65% discounts are offered

Poor product specifications and image count

Difficult to contact Pikent customer service

Money back guarantee offered by Pikent is fake

Customers Pikent.shop Reviews:

Pikent does not support customer reviews and blogging. The customer reviews included on Pikent are stolen from pickentt.com. No customer acknowledgment about receiving a delivery from Pikent was present. No user reviews were available elsewhere on customer review websites and social media.

Six website reviews and five YouTube reviews suggested that Pikent is a scam. Please read about credit card payment fraud, as Pikent did not mention the mode of payment.

Social media links and relationships—Pikent is not present on any social media websites and does not include social media links on its website.

Conclusion:

Pikent seems illegitimate due to terrible spam, threat, malware, phishing, suspicion, DA, and Alexa ranking answering Is Pikent.shop Scam or Legit? Pikent is a new website with a short life expectancy. Further, It is unsafe for payments due to an awful business score. Therefore, please read about PayPal scams, as Pikent did not mention the mode of payment.

Were Pikent reviews informative? Please comment on this article about Pikent reviews.

Is Pikent.shop Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Pikent uses how many servers?

Two servers with serial chain numbers 0203bc50a32753f0918022edf1 and 77bd0d6cdb36f91aea210fc4f058d30d targeting julio.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 108.162.195.209) and summer.ns.cloudflare.com(IP 172.64.34.9).

Q2. Who is the ISP of Pikent?

CloudFlare Inc, Brazil.

Q3. Who is the registrar of Pikent?

NameSilo Llc, USA.

Q4. How much is the speed of Pikent?

A 68%, D-performance grade, with a load time of 5.08 seconds, is considered slow.

Q5. How much is the visitor count of Pikent?

Zero visitors count/month.