Is Reahly Scam Or Legit {Feb} Check Customer Reviews!

Is Reahly Scam or Legit? If you are glancing at the reliability details of the Reahly Store, then you should read the details here.

Are you desperate to buy pet products? Do you want some other products like clothing, toys, etc? You must discover the Reahly store in the United States. But, Is Reahly Scam or Legit? Many interested shoppers are looking for the reliability factors of the Reahly store. Instead of searching for such factors on multiple platforms, you can read all the components here.

Know The Authenticity Of Reahly Store!

Trustability : The Reahly store got a 1.5/100 index. The site seems to be a suspicious and very new store.

Phishing Score : The Reahly store got a 57/100 phishing score.

Registration Date : January 29, 2023, is the discovery date of the Reahly store. The site was launched ten days ago.

Spam Score : The website got a high spam score of 83/100.

Buyer’s Opinion : Our research found zero Reahly Reviews on any online review portal. No products were reviewed by any customer on the official website.

Missed Data : The store’s location and telephone number are unavailable.

Information Security : The website aims to secure the customer’s data via an HTTPS server.

Social Profiles: There are zero profiles of the Reahly store on any social media network. It is not a renowned website.

About the Reahly Store!

The Reahly store provides various variety of products. Their collection has diverse categories like pet products, clothing items, kitchen tools, etc.

Topless Can Opener

Silicon Telescopic Spatula

Woolen Coat

Pet Products

Toys for Kids

Characteristics as determined in Is Reahly Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.reahly.shop/

Email Id: info@reahly.shop

Location Details: The address is missing.

Phone Number: It is unavailable.

We have not seen any ratings or reviews on online review portals or the official online site of the Reahly store.

Shipment Policy: Shipping time depends on the shipping option. After shipment, a tracking number is available after 24 hours.

Payment Options: Amex, Visa, Apple Pay, PayPal, MasterCard, etc.

Return Policy: The shoppers can apply for a return within 14 days.

Positive Points

They offer free delivery for $49+.

The email id is provided.

Negative Points

No reliable ratings and reviews are seen online or on an official domain.

The profiles on social networks are missing.

Reahly Reviews

Reahly shop is a renowned website for pet products and toys. However, the website seems to be not famous. This is because the collection of this store has not been reviewed by any buyer. This means their products were hardly shopped by any buyer. We have searched for reviews online. However, there were no reviews on any online review portal. Furthermore, we have checked the profiles on social media networks. Every component shows us that the website is not a reliable or trustworthy source to shop for any product. One must search for another shopping site. So, Is Reahly Scam or Legit? Straightforwardly, it seems not a legit site. Online buyers should check out details to prevent PayPal Scams.

Final Summary

Summing up this post, we have found that the Reahly store was launched recently. It got a bad trust index. The life expectancy is short. Hence, we cannot trust the store. Shoppers must under some tricks to avoid Credit Card Scammers and safeguard their money. More details on Coat can be learned here.

Were our suggestions on the Reahly store valuable to you? Kindly give your opinions in the comment section below.

