Is Ritac Shop Scam Or Legit {Feb} Read Reviews Here!

Is Ritac Legit?

Ritac Creation: 29th January 2023 at 7:44:09.

Ritac Age: Six days old.

Ritac Last updated on: 29th January 2023 at 7:44:18.

Ritac Expiry: 29th January 2024 at 23:59:59.

Ritac life expectancy: 11 months and 27 days.

Place of origin: Arizona, USA.

Trust Index: terrible 1%.

Business ranking: awful 3.8%.

Domain Authority: poor 1/100.

Alexa Rank: Zero.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 7%.

Status of Blacklisting: Ritac is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Ritac utilizes a secured HTTPS connection.

SSL Status: its IP 104.18.129.14 has a low Domain Validated SSL certificate for the next 86 days.

Ritac Shop Reviews on Social relations: Ritac pages are not present on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using Whois paid services.

Brief:

Ritac is a new website selling only ten home decor. However, its mission statement informs that it serves products for all professions and hobbies. The mission statement of Ritac is stolen from several websites, and it is a generic statement that can be included for any website.

The shipping policy page is redundant and mentions shipping facility to 112 countries. However, only Canada and USA were listed during the checkout, accounted to check Is Ritac Shop Scam or Legit. Ritac sells:

Multi Colored Solar Spotlights

Solar Power Garden Lamp Fox

Garden Balcony Floor Decking

Iron Circle Wedding Arch

Solar outdoor reed-shaped ball garden light

Outdoor Cat paw solar led light

Solar Cactus Stake

Garden Decor Solar Stake Lights

Creative 3D Door Sticker 95x215cm

Kitchen Scissors

Features:

Buy home decor at: https://www.ritac.shop/.

Price: between $69 to $124.

Physical Address: Supic Company Ltd., 297 Tottenham court road, London, UK W1T4TQ. Found to be the correct address

Company number: 12550956

Email address: info@Ritac.

Customer Reviews and blogs: only user reviews are supported.

Terms and Conditions: included but plagiarized on Ritac.

Privacy policy: included but plagiarized on Ritac.

Ritac Shop Reviews of Delivery Policy: standard orders are delivered within 12 to 20 days, and express orders are delivered within 7 to 12 days.

Shipping Policy: express shipping charges are $25 and above.

Tracking: not possible on Ritac.

Cancellation Policy: orders can be canceled before processing and shipment.

Cancellation fee: no fee.

Return Policy: 14 days returns accepted.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: a notification is sent if a refund is approved. A refund is credited within a certain number of days to the original mode of disbursement.

Mode of Payment: via Visa, Mastercard, DinnersClub, Discover, Amex, and JCB in US$.

Newsletters: not supported by Ritac.

Pros determining Is Ritac Shop Scam or Legit:

Ritac supports free standard shipment

Detailed product descriptions and images are present

Flashstart did not find malware or phishing activities

A thirty percent discount is offered on purchasing two combos

Ritac featured unique home decor

Cons:

Ritac offered unrealistic high discounts

Contact person, social media links, phone (or) Whatsapp number, exchange policy, help and FAQ, store locations, refund timeline, and carrier details were unspecified.

Ritac allows users to order infinite quantities of the same item

Ritac did not mention its affiliation with Supic Company Ltd.

Customers Reviews:

Three websites and six YouTube reviews suggest Ritac as a scam and answered Is Ritac Shop Scam or Legit. Product reviews on Ritac.shop are yet to be rated. No user reviews were present on customer review websites (or) social media. Therefore, please learn about credit card scams, as Ritac takes credit card payments.

Conclusion:

Ritac.shop is a scam. Due to terrible trust, business, Alexa, and DA scores, the website seems illegitimate. No user acknowledgment regarding receiving the delivery form Ritac was present. Ritac has a poor visitor count and a short life expectancy. Furthermore, it is not easy to contact Ritac customer service.Hence, avoid PayPal diddles and safeguard yourself from internet fraud.

Were Ritac reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Ritac reviews.

Is Ritac Shop Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q1. Is Ritac trustworthy?

No. Several low-rated websites were present on the server where Ritac is hosted.

Q2. Did Ritac offer a money-back guarantee?

No.

Q3. Does Ritac provides tracking number?

No.