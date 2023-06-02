Is Sellbra Com Scam Or Legit {June} Read Reviews!

The post provides details on genuine reviews of Is Sellbra com Scam or Legit. Know the response to the following post.

Are you finding a trendy and fashionable store? Do you want to purchase clothes online? If yes, then the whole post will guide you about a store that has a wide collection of trendy items for women. Sellbra store is one of the popular stores in the United States but buyers are raising questions such as Is Sellbra com Scam or Legit.

So we will present the research on the Sellbra store through the following article.

Is the Sellbra store legit?

As there are innumerable counts of online stores that have been registered. So it’s hard to understand which store is not a scam. In this section, we will mention several eligible points that will help all the buyers to estimate the legitimacy of this store. So let’s go through these aspects;

Domain registration : The domain of the Sellbra website was registered on 3 March 2023.

Trust rate : The Sellbra website store has got a trust rate of 64.3%.

Sellbra com Reviews : The Sellbra store has not received any reviews on its official platform.

Phishing score : The Sellbra store has a phishing score of 11 out of 100.

Malware score : The Malware score of the Sellbra store is 16/100.

Scam score : The spam rate of the Sellbra store is 2/10.

Data encryption : Data of this website is safe as it follows HTTPS protocol.

Missing information : The information about the owner is not available on the official platform.

An overview of the Sellbra store

Sellbra store is a well-reputed platform that has a wide range of women’s wearings. The store deals in women’s clothes, bags, footwear, etc as mentioned below:

Zip Satchel

Summer Cardigan

Is Sellbra com Scam or Legit? The above-mentioned points can give an idea of this store:s legitimacy. We have mentioned some of the items the store sells. You can watch the whole collection of this store on the official website of Sellbra.

Features of Sellbra store

Url : https://sellbra.com/

Email address : service@dbbag.online

Phone number : Unavailable

Store address : unavailable

Return/ refund policy : Buyers can return the products within 30 days.

Payment modes : VISA, Discover, American Express

Shipment Policy : Free shipment on orders more than $50.

Positive Aspects

Free shipping on $50+.

Negative Aspects

The buyer’s response is unavailable

Sellbra com Reviews

Sellbra store is a shopping platform that has varieties of clothes and trending accessories. The store does not have customer reviews on the official platform. The products of this website have not received any response from the customers.

The store is not available on any reviewing websites so there are no buyer’s reviews. The store is unavailable on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, etc. Hence, the store does not have buyers’ reviews. You can reach out to this page to get protection from credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post here on Is Sellbra com Scam or Legit, we have found several details about this store. The store has a short life expectancy as it was registered 3 months back. Though the store has an above average trust rate. The store has zero reviews from customers. The site looks suspicious. So customers must be aware while purchasing. You can reach this link to get protection from PayPal scams.

Is Sellbra com Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Sellbra?

Ans. Sellbra is a reputed shopping platform that is popular in several countries for its wide collection of products.

Q2. What does the Sellbra store sell?

Ans. The Sellbra store deals in women’s clothes, accessories, shoes, etc.

Q3. Why is the Sellbra store popular in several countries?

Ans. The Sellbra store is popular in many countries as it has a wide collection of women’s clothing and other accessories.

Q4. What is the trust rate of the Sellbra store?

Ans. The trust rate of the Sellbra store is 64.3%.

Q5. What is the phishing store of the Sellbra store?

Ans. The phishing score of the Sellbra store is 11 out of 100.

Q6. Is Sellbra com Scam or Legit?

Ans. Sellbra store does not have any customer response. The average trust rate and life expectancy are also low. So we cannot assure you if the store is legit as the store seems suspicious.