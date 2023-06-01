Is Sokachmall Scam Or Legit {June} Check Reviews!

The post gives authentic details to the customers about Is Sokachmall Scam or Legit. Read the post till the end.

Are you aware of Sokachmall? Do you want to shop for women’s footwear? If you are aware of the Sokachmall store and want to know the legitimate reviews about this store then this article can give you authentic information. The store is highly famous in the United States and buyers are curious to know in-depth details about this store so that they can freely shop.

Let’s start the article on Is Sokachmall Scam or Legit.

source: dodbuzz.com

Is Sokachmall legit?

To ascertain the legitimacy of a website one needs to dig into the deep details of the store. So in this section, you will learn various in-depth details about the Sokachmall store. Learning a store’s legitimacy needs patience as we go through various deep details to acknowledge its legitimacy. So the below points will help you to learn about the Sokachmall website:

Registration date : The store domain was registered on 10 March 2023.

Phishing score : The phishing score of the Sokachmall website is 47 out of 100.

Reviews : The store has not recieved any Sokachmall Reviews on the official platform.

Trust score : The trust rate of the Sokachmall website is 38.2%.

Malware score : Malware score of the Sokachmall website is 16 out of 100.

Spam score : The Spam score of the Sokachmall website is 15 out of 100.

Data encryption : The data on this website is safe as it follows HTTPS protocol.

Missing information : Owner information is not provided in the store.

Overview of Sokachmall store.

Sokachmall is an online site that sells varieties of women’s footwear. The store has a wide collection of different types of footwear for women. In the following list, you can observe some of the fascinating products of this store:

Summer Heels

Sandal shoes

Is Sokachmall Scam or Legit? There’s still confusion regarding the legitimacy of this store so the further article will clear all the doubts you are having regarding this store. It’s not that hard to acknowledge the legitimacy of this site, readers only need to grab these details and understand if this site is apt or not.

Features of Sokachmall.

Url : https://www.sokachmall.com/

Phone number : +86 15080103024

Email address : zwnickelstontenishasl@gmail.com

Shop address : Luotian Community, Complete factory building, Shenzhen

Return/refund policy : The company has 14 days return policy.

Shipment details : The shipment is free on orders $59+.

Payment modes : Payment modes are unavailable

Positive Highlights

$59 + free shipping

Negative Highlights

Reviews unavailable

Sokachmall Reviews

Sokachmall is a popular shopping website that has a higher popularity. These shopping platforms have not recieved any customer reviews. The official website of this store does not include any customer reviews. The rating website includes a 0 rating and a review of this store. Though the social media icons of this store are given on the official website on clicking them, no relevant page is opening.

So consider this, we can say that the website is not available on any social media platforms. Thus, the store does not have any customer response. You can reach this link to stay protected from credit card scams.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Sokachmall Scam or Legit, the store has a below-average trust rate whereas the life expectancy is very short. The store does not include appropriate reviews from customers. So we can conclude that the store seems suspicious. The buyers must think twice before purchasing products from this store. You should read the above criteria thoroughly. Reach out to this page to stay away from PayPal scams.

Did you find this article informative? Tell us your opinions about this post in the comment section given below.

Is Sokachmall Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Sokachmall?

Ans. Sokachmall is a well-known online store that is popular in several parts of the world.

Q2. What does Sokachmall sell?

Ans. The Sokachmall sells fascinating and attractive women’s footwear. The store has a unique footwear collection for women.

Q3. What is the trust rate of Sokachmall?

Ans. The trust rate of this store is 38.2%.

Q4. Do Sokachmall has recieved customer reviews?

Ans. No, the store has not recieved any customer reviews on online websites and other rating platforms.

Q5. How to reach the Sokachmall store?

Ans. You can contact the store through this phone number +86 15080103024 and this email address -zwnickelstontenishasl@gmail.com.

Q6. Is Sokachmall Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Sokachmall store seems suspicious as there are no customer reviews on the store. Also, the store’s life expectancy and trust rate are very less.