Is Strictlymot Com Scam Or Legit {Jan} Read Reviews!

Do you want to shop bottles? Do you know a unique shop for bottles? Strictlymot is a store which has varieties of bottles. People from the United States are confused about this store. Online Shop has become more feasible for all buyers. People are now preferring online shopping rather than offline shopping. So here we will know if the strictlymot store is real or fake after discussing some factors about it.

Is Strictlymot com legit?

Numerous online shopping platforms try to deliver the best products to customers but some online stores try to defraud their customers. Due to such scam stores, people are afraid of trusting online stores and avoid shopping from them. So to resolve this problem we came up with the best solution for store reviews. So let’s know some factors of Strictlymot store:

Domain registration : The domain of this website was launched on 15 November 2012.

Expiry date : The domain of the Strictlymot website was launched on 15 November 2023.

Reviews : The Strictlymot com Reviews are unavailable on the official website.

Trust rate : The trust rate of the Strictlymot website is 35%.

Data encryption : The data on this store is secured as the site for the HTTPS protocol.

Privacy policy : All the policies are mentioned accurately on the website.

Missing information : The information about the owner is missing.

Brief about Strictlymot.

Strictlymot store is an online store that sells unique water bottles. The store has an adorable collection of water bottles. You can also look at the fascinating products sold by the Strictlymot store. Let’s discuss some of its products:

Go flip ice flow straw jug

Stanley flip straw the iceflow

Classic legendary mossy oak food jar

Is Strictlymot com Scam or Legit? This question has been searched by thousands of people on online browsers. Although the store has plenty of amazing bottles we can’t trust the site without enquiring everything about it. So to learn if this store is legit or fake let’s read ahead.

Features of Strictlymot com.

Url : https://strictlymot.com/

Email address : info@strictlymot.shop

Phone number : +1 (208) 209-9318

Store Address : Key Largo, 103401 Overseas Hwy, FL 33037

Shipment Policy : The store does not charge for shipping products worldwide.

Payment mode : American Express, JCB, PayPal, Nortan, Diners Club.

Positive Aspects

The store delivers for free.

Appropriate phone number, physical address, and emails I’d been given.

Negative Aspects

Reviews of this store are unavailable.

Strictlymot com Reviews

Strictlymot is an online portal from where people can shop for unique water bottles. The store is many years old but does not have an appropriate customer response. On the official Strictlymot website, the reviews are zero. The ratings are also negligible on the official website of this store. The store is unavailable on online rating platforms. Thus, there are zero customer reviews on the reviews platforms also.

The store has mentioned the social media icons but there is no relevant account linked to them. Hence, the store is not available on any social media platforms. Click here to get security from credit card scamming.

In a nutshell

Summing up the “Is Strictlymot com Scam or Legit” post here, we have mentioned all the necessary elements about this store. The Strictlymot store was registered more than ten years ago and the trust rate of this store is below average. The customer reviews are also missing. So as per these aspects, we can conclude that the site is not real. You can read the steps to protect yourself from PayPal Scamming on this page. Visit this link for more details on bottles.

Is Strictlymot com Scam or Legit: Frequently asked questions

Q1. What is Strictlymot?

Ans. Strictlymot is an online shopping platform that sells water jars with unique designs.

Q2. When was the Strictlymot store registered?

Ans. The Strictlymot store was registered several years back on 15 November 2012.

Q3. What is the trust rate of the Strictlymot store?

Ans. The Strictlymot store has a trust rate of 35%. This trust score is a below-average trust score.

Q4. What are the shipment charges of this store?

Ans. The store provides free delivery to customers worldwide.

Q5. How to contact the Strictlymot store?

Ans. To contact the Strictlymot store users can mail the store at info@strictlymot.shop.

Q6. Is Strictlymot com Scam or Legit?

Due to the absence of customer response, the site seems suspicious.