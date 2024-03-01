Is Temu a Scam Site: Is Temu a Scam Reddit, How to Cancel a Temu Order

In this article, we will inform readers whether Is Temu a Scam Site, what Reddit users think about this website, and How to cancel a website Order.

Have you ever shopped on Temu’s website? This online store has become the talk of the town because of its never-ending variety of products, and even cheaper products have made it better for people. But people are in that dilemma if Is Temu a Scam Site? So, in this article, we will discuss the authenticity of this website along with other details.

Is Temu a Scam Site?

As Temu offers countless products at cheap prices, people might think this website is there to scam people, but in reality, this website is not a scam. People can order from this website and receive the ordered product. Many online buyers say they have collected from this website and do not regret their decision.

Registered date: 29-04-2003

Temu Website’s Age: 21 years old

Last update: 5 Days ago

Detection count: 0/40

Trust Score: 100 /100

IP Address: 20.15.0.12

ASN: AS8075

Server Location: United States (US)

City and Religion: Boydton and Virginia

Certificate: Valid SSL Certificate

Visitor count: High

Is Temu a Scam Reddit Discussion?

A Redditor posted about getting an ad about Temu, and it looks sketchy to her. She said the prices were too reasonable to be accurate and that they sold everything cheaply without shipping charges.

In that post, many other Redditors replied that the website is legitimate, and a few of them have shopped from there, too, and the products they received were correct. Others added that customers will indeed receive products, but the product’s lifespan will be short, like a fly. Some said Temu resembles famous websites like Ali Express, Shein, and Wish.

Is Temu a Scam Reddit: About Website

Temu is an e-commerce platform with millions of brands, merchandise partners, and manufacturers. Temu started in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2022. The main agenda of this website is to offer people affordable products through which merchandise partners and customers can get what they want.

On the website, people can find countless bands and their products. On the website, people can shop for Kitchen appliances, women’s clothing, Men clothing, electronic items, Gadgets, Baby and maternity products, Health and household, office and school supplies, Pet supplies, Toys and Games, Jewelry and Accessories, Arts, Crafts and Sewing, Beauty Products, Automotive, Patio, Lawn and Garden and many more.

How to Cancel a Temu Order?

Temu briefly explained canceling one’s order before the package gets packed on their website.

Step 1: Customer has to sign into their Temu account

Step 2: Click on the avatar in the top right corner and go to “Your Orders.”

Step 3: Select the order that you want to cancel

Step 4: Select “I want to cancel the item(s)

Step 5: Click “All” if you want to cancel the whole order

Step 6: On the bottom, click on the “Cancel checked items”

Step 7: You will get a message about your refund. Click here to safeguard yourself from PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

people can check their website to learn How to Cancel a Temu Order. Temu is not a scam website. Check out this link to protect yourself from credit and debit card scams.

Disclaimer- We do not promote any website; this article is only for informational purposes. We advise people to do a background check before placing any order.