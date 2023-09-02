[Unedited] Keepmyespn.con: Explore The Features And Legitimacy Of The Site

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about keepmyespn.con to know its mission, features, and legitimacy.

Did you know about the Disney network blackout in the United States on Spectrum and Switch from Thursday, 31st/August/2023? What were reasons for blackout? What did the service providers announce about the Disney network? What was the reaction of the Disney network? What is the newly launched keepmyespn.con all about?

About keepmyespn:

The site keepmyespn.com was launched to encourage the customers of the Disney network to call the Spectrum and Switch service providers to request them to unblock the Disney network. Due to the blackout, customers lost access to live sports on ESPN right before the NFL season, College Football Plus and Monday Night Football, family, kids, and general entertainment channels on the Disney-branded channels, including the FX networks, Freeform, and the National Geographic channels.

The Disney network featured interesting series watched by over 14.7 million people, including 31 Nights of Halloween, American Horror Story, Life Below Zero, Welcome to Wrexham, and Mickey Mouse Funhouse, as specified on keepmyespn.com Spectrum. Additionally, as Spectrum and Switch also support streaming services, ABC and all other Disney network channels were blacked out!

The service providers stated that Disney’s Play-TV services featured ad-supported streaming services, including ESPN+ and Disney+, at no additional costs. However, for the service providers, supporting such services involved additional and higher costs. However, Disney is not ready to pay the extra cost of relaying these services.

Therefore, Disney, Spectrum, and Switch service providers were negotiating the terms and payment packages. However, Chris Winfrey, the CEO of Spectrum, stated that the process is not a typical carriage dispute and involves several factors. Disney came up with creative ways, including the support from keepmyespn.con for keeping their channels. But, as the negotiations did not work out, the Disney network was blacked out.

Reaction of Disney network:

Disney Network did not issue a public statement. However, keepmyespn.com featured the news about the blackout and provided Spectrum’s contact details and social media links so that customers could request to keep Disney network channels. It attempts to pressurize Spectrum and Switch service providers to negotiate with Disney.

Additionally, keepmyespn.com provided official website links of streaming service providers, including Fubo, Sling, Vidgo, DirectTV Stream, and YouTube TV. keepmyespn.con allows users to select their PIN code to view direct streaming service providers in their area. The content on the page is an attempt to allow customers to check monthly packages on these streaming service provider’s networks.

It would lead viewers unsubscribing from Spectrum and Switch to migrate to other streaming service providers. It would result in Spectrum and Switch losing viewership. Hence, Spectrum and Switch are expected to consider Disney’s offer. After the blackout, there was a 2% reduction in stock market ratings of Spectrum and Disney’s stocks.

The features of keepmyespn.con:

Keepmyespn.com did not specify terms of services, customer service contact details, the identity of its owner, FAQs, service deliverables, mission statement, Etc. Click here to know about credit card scams, as only privacy policies were featured. It is a single page website.

Conclusion:

Keepmyespn.com was registered in the USA on 11th/October/2017. It has short life expectancy as its registration will expire within 13-months and nine-days. Keepmyespn.com gained 100% trust, 58.3% business, 21% suspicion, zero Alexa rank, 7/100 Domain Authority. Keepmyespn.com has zero visitors monthly, yielding a $0 traffic value. keepmyespn.con is not blacklisted and uses a secured HTTPS protocol. Click here to learn about PayPal scams, as keepmyespn.com is possibly a legitimate website.

