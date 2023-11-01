Kelly Roseberry Obituary: Details On Her accident, Travis Mills Foundation, Death!

The article will provide the details of Kelly Roseberry Obituary along with the details of her Accident, Death and Travis Mills Foundation.

Have you heard the death news of Kelly Roseberry? The tragic news of the passing of the vice president of the Travis Mills Foundation has distressed the people of the United States, and they are eager to know the reason behind her sudden death.

We will provide the details of Kelly Roseberry Obituary in this article and let our readers know how she died. Keep reading the entire post to know the complete information.

Details of Kelly Roseberry Obituary

Kelly Roseberry was the vice president of the Travis Mills Foundation, and she passed away on 28 October 2023. In one of the obituaries released, it was announced that the funeral service of Kelly and her unborn son Noah will be held on 7 November 2023 at 9:30 p.m. We do not have any further details about the Kelly Roseberry Death at present.

It was heartbreaking to know that Kelly was pregnant with her third child and she tragically died in a fatal car accident while she was going to work. Kelly has left behind her husband and two children, and they are extremely devastated after her passing away.

Reason for Kelly Roseberry Death

After the death news of Kelly surfaced online, the people from her Foundation were at a loss for words. She was dedicated to her work and was passionate about helping people throughout. They released a note on the social media website after Kelly Roseberry Accident about how she was a loving wife, a grateful mother, a beautiful daughter of a friend, and an affairs advocate.

Kelly was only 38 years old, and the unexpected passing has left her friends and family in complete shock, and they are devastated.

Kelly Roseberry Accident and the cause of her death

Kelly lost her life in a tragic car accident while she was driving to work. At present, we only have the information that she lost her life, and the detailed information is still awaited. She constantly worked to make a difference, and she influenced many people who were around her. She was deeply loved and respected and served others through Kelly Travis Mills Foundation.

She made a huge impact on people’s lives and saved the lives of many. Her death came as a shock to people, and all are mourning for their deep loss.

Read More: Gavin Wendricks Obituary: Wiki, Biography, Age, Parents, Net worth, Height & More

Kelly Travis Mills Foundation

Kelly was the vice president of the Travis Mills Foundation. The foundation is named after the Army staff sergeant Travis Mills. She worked to support the army veterans and their families. She was the lead member of initiating various life-changing programs in the foundation and helped to shape the lives of many people.

We pray for the departed soul and pour our heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her husband and her children.

Social media links

Reddit– No relevant links are available.

Twitter- Link is unavailable.

Conclusion

The Kelly Roseberry Obituary details are provided on the internet, and the date of the funeral service is mentioned. People are distressed after her sudden passing, and they are pouring their heartfelt condolences on various social media platforms. The family has not yet released any statement after her passing, and we extend our support in their difficult times.

What are your thoughts on the news? Comment below.

Disclaimer: We do not intend to hurt the sentiments and feelings of people associated with the information, and the news provided here is taken from online sources.

Also Read: David Lehrer Obituary: Details On Los Angeles Community Leaders Cause Of Death