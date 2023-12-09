{Update} Kokoi Baldo Accident Picture: What Is Cause of Death? Check His Wife & Rip Info!

The article will provide the details on the Kokoi Baldo Accident Picture, along with the Cause of Death, Wife and Rip pictures.

Have you heard the tragic death news of the famous singer Kokoi Baldo? Fans from the Philippines are devastated to know about his sad death, and the internet is filled with condolence messages. He passed away tragically in a car accident and succumbed to his head injuries.

Our post will provide more information on the Kokoi Baldo Accident Picture. Keep reading the complete post to know more.

Details on Kokoi Baldo Accident Picture

Kokoi Baldo, a famous 44-year-old singer from the Philippines, died on 8th December due to a car accident. The incident happened in the Filipino city on a circumferential road at around 1:30 a.m. his manager disclosed the news office Death on his official Facebook account.

In the statement, he mentioned that he was devastated to inform the fans of Kokoi that he had passed away in the morning, and the family kindly asked for privacy during their tough times.

Kokoi Baldo Cause of Death

Kokoi Baldo lost his life in a tragic car accident in the Filipino City. It is reported that he was hit by a truck. Kokoi was on his motorcycle and trying to overtake when he lost control and fell on the road. However, more updates about Kokoi Baldo Wife are still awaited.

The truck driver did not pay attention that he had run over a human being and he kept driving. He was put to halt by his fellow truck driver who came across the entire tragic event, but Kokoi had already passed away.

Kokoi Baldo Wife Statement

After Kokoi’s manager posted about his death on his official Facebook account an hour later, his wife made a statement about taking down all the posts regarding the singer’s death as it was causing distress to the family. She also asked not to post any relatable pictures of the accident even if they get their hands on it. Kokoi Baldo Rip posts have flooded the internet.

Kokoi Baldo married Jhoana, but we do not know about their kids. We also do not have more details about his wife, but the reports suggest that the couple lived happily together.

Also Read : Hayden Smith Car Accident Linked To Obituary: Details On Biography, Age, Parents, Net Worth 2024

Kokoi Baldo Rip Posts

Soon after people learned about his unexpected passing, there were many posts on various social media platforms where the singer was paid respect, and people wrote several condolence messages online. Kokoi was known as the Bob Marley of the Philippines, and people loved him for his songs and kind nature.

We are still awaiting more reports after knowing about Kokoi Baldo Cause of Death, through the official pages about the investigation and whether any case has been filed against the truck driver. The loss is enormous, and we offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Baldo family.

People’s reaction to the incident

People were triggered and distressed after Knowing about Kokoi Baldo’s Cause of Death. The tragic incident has left his fans and his family in shock, and even now, people are not in a phase to believe that Kokoi has passed away. His family and friends have asked for privacy, but at the same time, people are eager to know about his death and the entire event.

We can only wait for the family to reveal the complete details, if any. The accident was severe, and Kokoi had his head cut from his body, and there was no scope of keeping him alive.

Social media links

Reddit

Twitter

JUST IN: Reggae artist Kokoi Baldo, 44, died in an accident today, 8 December 2023, after a truck accidentally ran over his motorcycle on Circumferential Road in Barangay Mandalagan, Bacolod City. According to reports, the truck driver, identified as Bunny Flor, is in the… pic.twitter.com/gKIuDnvvgA — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) December 8, 2023

Conclusion

We have yet to find any Kokoi Baldo Accident Picture. Only the details are shared by his manager, but we can expect some pictures in the coming time, and we will update the same in our article. People eager to know the complete details of the tragic incident can visit online platforms to learn about the accident and pay their respects.

What do you think of the tragic accident? Comment your opinions below.

Disclaimer- We do not intend to hurt the sentiments and feelings of people associated with the information, and the news provided here is taken from online sources.

Also Read : Ballistic High Speed Accident: Who Is Adam? What Has Happened?