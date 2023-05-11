Litsservices Com Reviews {May} Is This A Legit Site

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere to know details on Litsservices com Reviews? Also, learn about Litsservices.com’s features and authenticity.

Litsservices.com is typical example of websites getting contradictory reviews and scores in the United States from different reviewing websites. Though Litsservices.com is an old website, it gained contradictory trust scores on different domains.

Did you know that Litsservices was listed for supporting anonymous payments? It was founded to revolutionize grocery shopping! It displayed characteristics of fraudulent websites by including untraceable physical addresses, no social media presence, and emails of different domains! So, let’s Litsservices com Reviews.

Brief:

Litsservices.com is a decade-old website supplying household tools and building materials. However, Litsservices may take several years to get consistent trust scores and more customer reviews.

Its mission statement included several products not featured on the website, including smart home devices, refrigerators, energy-efficient appliances, dishwashers, washing machines, air conditioners, ovens, and perishable items. Litsservices sells:

Twelve-Cube storage organizer, Copper-type utility tubing, Wire bright steel nails, Electro-galvanized steel nail, Tan tumbled catalina pillar block, Round aluminum tube, and Roofing copper nail.

Features:

Buy construction items and tools at: https://litsservices.com.

Price: $2.59 to $58.86; considered in Litsservices com Reviews .

Physical Address: 1308 Village Creek Dr.,Plano,TX-75093,US. The address on the map showed a residential house.

Guarantee: disclaimed that litsservices.com does not guarantee any uninterrupted, error-free, secure, or timely services.

Warranty: disclaimed that Litsservices does not warranty any information, services, products, or materials purchased.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Litsservices.

Email address: hello@onlinewarm.com; email was traced to ontheparkcondos.com.

Phone (or) Whatsapp number: +1(321)988-2735 is the contact number.

Delivery Policy: timeline for delivery depends on the customer’s location and shipping method.

Shipping Policy: Litsservices takes one to 2-days to process orders. Orders are only delivered in the USA. Shipping fee depends up on order quantity and promotions; accounted in Litsservices com Reviews .

Tracking: possible with an order number on litsservices.com/account/trackingorder.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Litsservices.

Return Policy: Litsservices accepts returns within 30-days.

Exchanges: not supported.

Restocking fee: no fee.

Refunds Policy: defective, perishable, and unpacked items are not eligible for refunds.

Mode of Payment: PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, and Amex in USD.

Newsletters: published by Litsservices.

FAQ: not present on Litsservices.

Company number/store locations/carrier details/cancellation policy/cancellation fee/refund timeline/mode of refund/cookies policy/contact person: unspecified.

Pros:

Free shipping is offered on orders above $50

Simple and easy navigation through the Litsservices website

Friendly UI of Litsservices with searching and filtering options

Litsservices com Reviews determining its cons:

Litsservices allows ordering 1K quantities irrespective of stocks

Delivery is not supported for several provinces within the USA

No discounts are offered

Inadequate product specification, description, and images

Only seven items are sold

Is Litsservices Legit?

Litsservices Creation: 5th/March/2013 at 14:28:22.

Litsservices Age: 10-years, 2-months, and 7-days.

Litsservices Last updated on: 16th/April/2013 at 16:57:08.

Litsservices Expiry: 5th/March/2024 at 14:28:22.

Litsservices life expectancy: 9-months and 24-days.

Business ranking: 75.8%↑.

Trust score: 1%↑.

Domain Authority: 10/100↓.

Alexa Rank: 0%↓.

Place of origin: Tempe, AZ, US.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 9%↓.

The threat, phishing, malware, and spam score: nil↓; positive hilight in Litsservices com Reviews .

Status of Blacklisting: Litsservices is not blacklisted.

Connection Security: Litsservices uses a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: Its IP 104.16.198.133 has Medium-Organization Validated DV SSL certification for 345 days.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: censored using Domains By Proxy LLC paid services.

Backlinks: 26, including 13 DoFollow links.

Customers Reviews:

Litsservices.com does not support blogging. Product reviews on Litsservices are yet to be rated. Click here to learn about PayPal fraud, as eight websites and one YouTube review suggest that Litsservices.com is possibly a scam.

Social media links and relationships:

Litsservices is not present on social media and Litsservices com Reviews did not find social media links on Litsservices.com.

Conclusion:

Litsservices.com is possibly scam due to terrible trust score. However, Litsservices gained a good business ranking and low suspicion score. Its disclaimer about warranty and guarantee raised doubts. Click here to read about credit card fraud, as neither customer acknowledged receiving delivery nor rated Litsservices on social media or customer review websites. Litsservices is not recommended due to terrible Alexa rank achieved over a decade!

Were Litsservices reviews informative? Please comment this Litsservices review.

Litsservices com Reviews – FAQ

1Q. Litsservices uses how many servers?

Servers serial chain numbers 0a3787645e5fb48c224efd1bed140c3c targeting ns47.domaincontrol.com(IP 97.74.103.24) and ns48.domaincontrol.com(IP 173.201.71.24) located in the USA.

2Q. Who is the registrar of Litsservices?

Go Canada Domains, LLC.

3Q. How much is the visitor’s count of Litsservices?

Zero visitor count monthly with a $0 traffic value.

4Q. How much is the speed of Litsservices?

A load time of 875-milliseconds, 88% B-performance grade, is considered fast.

5Q. Who is the ISP of Litsservices?

CloudFlare Inc., USA.