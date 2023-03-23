Livebeam is here to provide you with the proper structure of a solid friendship. Livebeam is a communication platform with additional entertainment features and they have fostered so many genuine online friendships within their value-oriented community and with the help of their fun-oriented features.

This article is to help you build a new friendship from scratch and Livebeam has the knowledge about how to do that after supporting the growth of so many online friendships that have become more than was expected from the first interaction.

Here is our simple acquaintance-to-friend transition checklist:

Personal

Being personal with someone is one of the major differences between an acquaintance and a friend. A friend needs to know you. It obviously will start from simple basic facts like your name and immediate identity, but with growth, it should surpass that.

At times, the level of a friendship is measured by how much and how well you know a person. It isn’t necessarily an accurate scale but it is relevant. To move to the “friend zone” you need to know more about the person than a normal stranger would know.

Livebeam tries to secure enough information in a person’s profile page to help you begin the journey of getting personal. However, there will still be a lot of work to be done and information to be gotten. You can do all this while you chat.

A few things you should try to learn about your friends include:

Their favorites

Their preferences

Their hobbies

Their pet peeves

Their school of thought on different issues

Reciprocation

In any form of communication, one very important but often ignored step is feedback. Some schools of thought actually believe that communication is not complete without feedback. That is how important it should be taken.

In this case, what do we mean by reciprocation? Look at it this way, imagine you have a friend who you chat with on Livebeam every day but when it comes down to checking the facts, you are the only one who sends images, you are the only one who checks up, and you are the only one learning about the person. Is that a friendship?

The above example explains reciprocation perfectly. In such a scenario, the person might be your friend, but you may not make their friend list. And when it’s looked at as a whole, you both aren’t really friends.

Every friendship should involve contributions from both sides. You should both have the same intentions, give the same energy, and interact at similar levels. Without that occurring, you can’t build the perfect friendship.

Honesty

We’ve talked about how you should try to know your new acquaintance well enough to become friends. We also mentioned how the Livebeam profile page helps extremely well with that. Now, you need to be sure that this information is true.

Honesty is essential in every friendship. Though Livebeam has a greatn efficient verification process for certainall its users, most of the things you will learn about someone are while discussing. If the person isn’t fully honest, then the friendship would never work.

Honesty doesn’t only come in the form of personal information, it also involves being able to share the things you are going through and involved in. When you meet an acquaintance and they are dodgy about their activities, you lose trust in them. Without trust, you cannot truly transition into being friends.

Fun

Communication needs fun whenever it can get it. This is a concept that is largely understood by Livebeam. The need for added entertainment during communication is the reason for Livebeam features such as watching streams and sharing images.

Livebeam allows you to watch streams from amazing content creators. You can watch these streams at the same time as your prospective friend just to get a similar experience. This adds a refreshing aspect of fun to your growing friendship.

You can have different ranges of fun like:

Playing games

Going on a trip

Making fun jokes, and so many more.

The inclusion of emotions as impactful as happiness, joy, and laughter, will only improve the chances of what you have with the person becoming even better in the long run.

Public

Who doesn’t want to be able to say, “Hey, this is my friend”? Just making that statement makes you feel good. It gets even better when you are the friend that is being introduced to another person. You have this satisfaction of being identified as being in the life of someone you care about.

This feeling is the reason why we believe there should always be an element of publicity in every friendship. You wouldn’t want to hide your friend from the world if they are really important to you, so don’t do it.

As the friendship grows, you both should be able to:

hang out together

take pictures together

create content together

A friend is someone to be proud of, not ashamed of. So there should be a lot of public activities in addition to the everyday chats and private engagements.

Memories

This part of the friendship takes care of itself. In fact, if you have checked all five parts above then this ticks itself. This just means that both of you have to create memories together to actually become friends.

This is pretty easy as everything you have been doing is creating memories; the Livebeam chats, the knowing more about each other, the reciprocating actions, the fun times, and the public displays. As these different things pile up you would have enough memories to talk about, and that’s what true friends find themselves doing.

*Notice that this article is sponsored by Livebeam.

Finally…

We would like you to sign up on Livebeam today and put this checklist to the test. You can use it to assess your past communications and know how far you’ve gone or what you are left to accomplish. We hope you make genuine friends who you create loving memories with. Cause, in the end, all we have is each other.