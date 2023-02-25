Men’s Clothing Fashion Tips: 5 Easy Steps to Look Cool and Stylish

Shifting your style and taking on a more fashionable aesthetic can be hard for men. If you’re new to dressing up and maintaining your style, you know how tough it is to find the right guide to steer you in the right direction.

This is because fashion is subjective, and everyone has their own tastes. This is why you’ll find lots of inconsistent information when you go to the internet for help.

That said, you should keep a few things in mind when building your wardrobe, regardless of what style you’re going for. Below, we’ll get into four crucial tips that apply to all types of men’s fashion, And if you keep these in mind when shifting your aesthetic, rest assured that you’ll look as cool and stylish as ever.

Keep reading to learn more.

Build a Basic Wardrobe

You can never go with a simple look. While it might be tempting to immediately try and buy the fanciest and most intricate garments to use in your outfits, this isn’t the right approach.

Before you start experimenting and branching out with your style, it’s important that you have a good basic wardrobe that will serve as the foundation of your style.

This means that you need some basic formal, casual, active, and other garments you need for your lifestyle. When building your basic wardrobe, always go for the highest-quality options. That way, you can trust that clothing will last a long time, look great, and feel comfortable.

And for the best basic tees and shirts, check out the Fresh Clean Threads selection.

It is found that one of the things woman finds attractive in a man’s style is when they are wearing white t-shirts and denim jeans. A simple look that every man can pull off.

Quality Over Quantity

One of the important things to remember when building your wardrobe is to focus on quality over quantity. Whether you’re buying shoes, suits, or plain t-shirts for casual days, it’s best to look for high-quality clothing. While this doesn’t mean you have to buy the most expensive designer items, it does mean that spending a bit more on higher-quality garments is a good idea.

To start, high-quality clothing is more comfortable. If you feel good and comfortable, you will look good. This is one of the main reasons why we highly suggest buying high-quality clothing.

On top of that, higher-quality garments last longer. If you opt for cheap and replaceable options, you’ll constantly buy new clothes and spend more money. But when you buy top-quality options, you’ll buy them once and wear them for life!

Find Inspiration

If you aren’t sure which direction to take your style, there’s no harm in looking for inspiration. For example, you can try to emulate the same aesthetic that someone like Brad Pitt or Jason Momoa is doing. Or, you can look at different fashion aesthetics and groups to find the right fit for your taste.

That said, when you find your inspiration for your clothing, remember that these are clothing inspirations, and you shouldn’t try to be a carbon copy of the pegs you find online. Instead, similarly buy clothing and style yourself while adding your own twist and personality to the outfit!

Know Your Measurements

One of the secrets to staying stylish and fashionable as a man is buying clothes that fit you well. Most of the time, men don’t look as stylish as they want to be because they aren’t wearing the right sizes. Ill-fitting clothing can mess up your proportions, while clothing that fits well complements your body and shapes you much better.

This is why you must know your measurements when buying clothing. Knowing whether you’re small, medium, or large isn’t enough. Instead, try to measure important parts of your body when buying clothing, such as shoulder width, waistline, and leg length. That way, you’ll be able to find clothing that fits you perfectly, regardless of the store or brand.

Don’t forget accessories

Accessories are a must if you want your look to be more complete. Interestingly, it is we often ignore adding it when we think about what to wear. However, accessories are one of the first things we notice.

There are plenty of things that you could use as accessories, for example:

Belts

There is a lot of belts to choose from, from casual look to formal look. The important thing to always check is the size of the belt. When buying a belt, add two sizes to match for a perfect size.

For example, if you are wearing pants that are 36 sizes, look for a belt that is 38 size. In that way, you will have a few inches left of leftover to spear. A good rule of thumb is to have two spare belt loops or enough leather to tuck under your first loop.

Rings

If you choose to add rings to your style, wear them with confidence. It can be strange at first, but you will get used to it soon and won’t even notice it.

Another thing it is very important to match your skin tone with ring metal. For a cool skin tone, the most suitable rings are made of silver, platinum, and Titanium. For war skin tone gold shade jewelry. To know your skin tone look at your veins. Cool skin tones have blue veins, while warmer skin tones have green veins.

Watches

The most important thing is to make sure your watch metal match with other accessories you are wearing. Gold goes with gold, and silver goes with silver. Wear watches on hand that are not dominant. It will help you check the time during tasks that require a dominant hand.

Conclusion

Styling yourself is really difficult. Since fashion is subjective and encompasses many different areas of life, finding the right clothing and aesthetic for you isn’t easy. However, taking things one step at a time, you’ll find yourself looking much more fashionable in no time. So, now that you have some basic tips to start looking more stylish, it’s time to head out with your brand-new look!