Metal Roofing 101: Debunking The 6 Most Common Myths About Metal Roofing

When it comes to any residential building, the roof stands as one of its most essential components. It is the roof which protects the overall integrity of the house and gives it a presentable look. Over the years, the material used to build roofs has diversified. Consequently, there are a wide number of alternative materials that one can use for their roofs- one such material is metal.

Metal roofs have gained widespread popularity owing to their sturdiness and impressive lifespan of around 50 years. Metal roofing also comes with numerous advantages, such as improved safety and great efficiency. However, despite its merits, many misconceptions revolve around metal roofs.

Aspiring homeowners need to know the most about the material that goes into the making of their homes. Hence, it is important to debunk the most common myths about metal roofs to ensure informed decisions are made.

The 6 Most Common Myths about Metal Roofing

There is no end to the number of myths that have come into being regarding metal roofs. However, these are the most prevalent misconceptions that need to be cleared:

Roofs Made of Metal Attract Lightning

Although metal is a known conductor of electricity, metal roofs will not attract electricity. Research done on lightning protection showed that roofs made of all materials have equal chances of getting struck by lightning.



Moreover, metal roofs are non-combustible, making them one of the most desired materials for businesses and homes in lightning-prone areas. In case the roof is covered with a combustible material like asphalt shingles, the lightning can find its way to the ground through plumbing pipes and telephone lines. This can ultimately cause fires.

Metal Roofs are Outdated

When one imagines metal roofs, the image of ranch barns and old farms pops up in the mind. These archaic images can lead to people think that metal roofs are outdated. However, in today’s age and time, there are all sorts of styles and color options available to meet the aesthetic demands of every homeowner.

Individuals looking for a sleek style can choose standing seam roofs. Whereas, the Corrugated panels are ideal to achieve a rustic feel. Metal roofing is a suitable choice for all kinds of locations and is far from being outdated.

Metal Roofs Give an Industrial Feel

Most people are accustomed to seeing roofs made of metal in industrial establishments. Therefore, it is difficult to imagine how they will look on a residential property.

However, metal roofs are quite versatile and offer a plethora of alluring options for different home aesthetics. Furthermore, metal roofs also facilitate more color options including unique options such as royal blue and emerald green.

Metal Roofs are More Prone to Rust

One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about metal roofs is that it is more likely to get affected by rusting. However, metal roofing panels fitted for residential usage have exceptional coatings to guard them against rust-causing factors.

Most metal roofs are painted with advanced solutions, which adds to the level of protection against rust. Experienced metal roofing contractors can provide you with all the relevant knowledge about this.

Metal Roofs Cost Extra Money

While there is some degree of truth involved in this myth, it still shouldn’t get you off-track. The cost of metal roof installation is more than the traditional materials. However, materials such as wood shakes, asphalt shingles and clay tiles are needed to be replaced every 10 to 20 years. On the other hand, metal roofs are good for about 50 years.

With metal roofs, people can save money on frequent repairs which is the case with traditional roofing materials.

Metal Roofs are Hotter in Summer

It is natural to believe that metal roofs will make the house hotter during the summer. However, compared to asphalt shingles, metal roofs provide a much more comfortable shelter.

Metal roofs are designed to direct the heat of the Sun away. These roofs make use of paint systems to ensure that the panels remain cool during the hotter months to ensure comfortable living.

Final Words

Metal roofs are one of the most suitable alternatives to choose from. These roofs will not only protect your place from external factors such as rain and storms but will also give your house a great look.

