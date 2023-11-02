{Watch Video Link} Miles Seño Viral Video Twitter: On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram!

The Miles Seño Viral Video Twitter has become the center of attraction for the audience on Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, and Telegram.

Do you know who Miles Seno is? Ira Miles Seno is a 12-year-old social media influencer in the Philippines. He is a well-known dancer who captivates the mind of the audience with his dance moves.

Recently, Ira Miles Seno has faced a lot of controversies after a video of him went viral on Twitter. So, before judging him, let’s find out the truth behind the Miles Seño Viral Video Twitter case.

What is the story behind the Miles Seño Viral Video Twitter case?

On 31 October 2023, someone uploaded an explicit video of Ira Miles Seno on Twitter. The video showcased intimate scenes between a boy and a girl. The boy in the video looked like Ira Miles Seno. So, people assumed that it was Ira Miles Seno’s private video.

In this context, we would like to remind our readers that Ira Miles Seno is only a twelve-year-old boy. The video that went Viral On Reddit has no connection with him. Yes, you are reading it correctly. No evidence is available that points out it was Ira Miles Seno’s sensitive video.

The boy in the video might look like Ira Miles Seno or someone might have intentionally created a fake AI video of him to degrade his reputation. But people need to understand that degrading someone’s reputation on Tiktok, Twitter, and Reddit is not cool. And those who are still searching for the video should also stop searching for it and respect him.

Is the news about Ira Miles Seno going Viral On Reddit?

Unfortunately, yes. One Reddit handle named GiggleWave posted about Ira Miles Seno’s viral video on Reddit. It is the only post about Ira Miles Seno that is available on Reddit. It will be good for us if we ignore such posts on Reddit and Twitter.

Is Ira Miles Seno active on Instagram?

Ira Miles Seno has an Instagram account. However, he is not active on Instagram. On 15 June 2021, Ira Miles Seno posted her last Tiktok video on Instagram. According to Ira Miles Seno’s Instagram account, he was the grand winner of Mr. Millennial Kids 2018.

Ira Miles Seno has thirty-one posts on his Instagram account. Six hundred and ninety-six people followed Ira Miles Seno on Instagram. You can also check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see Ira Miles Seno’s Instagram account.

Why did some people still search for the video on Telegram?

Some people need only entertainment in their lives. So, before thinking about someone’s reputation and emotions, they started searching for their viral videos and shared them with others. You will be shocked to hear that some people search for the video on Youtube.

Many Twitter handles assured that they have the original video link of Ira Miles Seno. It is totally unacceptable to believe that some people are enjoying this situation. Many Telegram groups also claimed that they had the video.

Conclusion:

It is our humble request to our readers not to search for Ira Miles Seno’s viral video. He is a kid. We should not be the reason behind his mental stress at this age. Except for talking about Ira Miles Seno’s viral video, you can see his Youtube videos. Ira Miles Seno has more than 35.3k subscribers on his YouTube channel. Click here to watch Ira Miles Seno’s latest YouTube video.

Are you also a subscriber of Ira Miles Seno’s YouTube channel? Please comment.

Disclaimer: We are strictly against degrading anyone’s reputation and image. We do not promote fake news and explicit content through our articles.

