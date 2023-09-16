[Updated] Moon-10.com Jamaica: Check Reviews About Moon-10.come Jamaica Here. Know If It Is Safe To Visit!

Check out the following Moon-10.com Jamaica website to explore the content of Moon-10.come.

Are you getting 18+ controversial news notifications on your social media or browser? People from Jamaica, Canada and the United States are surprised to see the relevant content on the website Moon 10.com.

Almost every news post and content on the website contains explicit information. Additionally, the website also claims to provide links to the official for public entertainment. Therefore, let’s disclose every information about Moon-10.com Jamaica.

About Moon10.com

Moon 10 is an online portal that shares a wide range of controversial news and explicit content on their website. Most of the content on the website belongs to Jamaica or the nearby African states. There are a total of 4 sections on the website, which include Home, news, education, and entertainment.

However, if you scroll through the website, you’ll find common sorts of content talking about some celebrities or social media stars getting into controversies or making love. However, most of this news contains very inappropriate pictures which might look engaging and work as clickbait for the audience, but not everyone supports such content.

Factors Verifying the Legitimacy of Moon-10.come

Date of Domain Registration: 8 November 2022

Date of Domain Expiration: 8 November 2024

Last Update: 15 July 2023

Trust Score: moon-10 possesses only 27.5% of the score.

Social Media: There’s no social media link Available for Moon-10.

Customer Reviews: customer reviews are unavailable. Moreover, there is no dedicated section for readers to share their thoughts.

Email Id: support@moon-10.com

Contact address: The contact address is unavailable

Contact no.: The contact number is unavailable.

Paid Access: Free Access to read the news.

Owner Information: information about the owner is unavailable.

Viewers Feedback on Moon-10.com Jamaica

Surprisingly, there is sufficient traffic on the website to run and grab the attention of the audience. However, when people came to know about the website content and the information they were spreading on social platforms, everyone felt upset and traumatized.

Moreover, netizens came to know that most of the explicit content trending on social media comes from this website. Additionally, moon 10 promotes this content, and as love, you want to join the telegram channel to get more relevant videos to enjoy. Overall, Moon-10 finds itself at an appropriate place to get views and audience traffic on its website using clickbait topics.

Current Status of Moon-10.come

Although it’s very clear and visible that Moon is only promoting special content to get views and fame, there is no sign of report and domain restrictions. People can watch all the content of Moon 10, and surprisingly, none of them are reporting it even after watching the inappropriate content to defame any celebrity or social media stars.

Pros of Moon-10

The website is free to access

Different categories are available

Cons

18+ content is available on Moon-10.com

No information is available regarding the domain, and it’s authority

Customer reviews are unavailable

Social Media Link

Unfortunately, there are no social media links available for this website.

Wrapping Up!

Moon-10.com Jamaica appears to be a Legit platform, but the content they are providing is very irrelevant and explicit, due to which people might not appreciate their hard work. Besides these facts, some people still visit the Moon-10.com to read controversial news.

