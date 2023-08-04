We cannot say enough about Sahara Magic and to our driver Hassan. We are generally “do-it-our-self” vacationers, however we determined on the recommendation of a few pals to take a personal tour with Sahara Magic. While speaking to other tourists traveling with other excursion businesses we realized how fortunate we have been to be with Hassan and Sahara Magic.

We might now not have experienced Half of the matters we did without Hassan. He changed into able to expose us places off the overwhelmed path, translate for us, offer us with some of the tastiest meals, and make us feel like a part of his circle of relatives. Hassan furnished us with neighborhood excursion guides whilst wanted and gave us area to discover on our own when we desired.

We cherished the ability we have been able to have with the personal tour. We had been given alternatives every day of the sort of meals we wanted, matters we would love to experience, and Hassan by no means rushed us. It was by no means a problem if we desired a longer time at an appeal.

Our riads and Ksars (hotels) had been remarkable and Hassan usually labored his Sahara Magic to gather the first-class room inside the residence for us. We spent 10 days in Morocco, arriving at the Ferry in Tangiers and visited Chefchaouen, Fez, the Sahara wasteland, Dades, Marrakesh and Casablanca. The times of riding are lengthy however broken up with stops to consume and notice/go to numerous points of interest along the way such as monkeys inside the Atlas Mountains, goats in argon timber, Kasbahs galore, stunning gorges, numerous smaller medinas and scenic overlooks.

Each Medina (antique fortressed metropolis)/village we visited became hugely distinct from each other. There wasn’t one region we went to that we would have skipped. We have some highlights but sincerely all of Morocco turned into a spotlight for us.

As hokey as it sounds, take a sundown camel experience to tents within the center of the Sahara desolate tract. It was romantic, non violent, and the night time sky was mesmerizing. We saw the sundown, complete moon upward thrust and dawn in less than 10 hours. Meet the humans of Morocco. They’re definitely proud and satisfied to percentage their u . S . And tradition. Take time to wander out of doors the vacationer regions of the Medinas. See how things are made, how the locals operate and perform specific trades (woodwork, iron paintings, textiles, ceramics, and so on…). Explore the special local foods (noticeably suggest you operate your manual to lead you to the tastiest treats in every region).

Four. Spend some time in your very own getting misplaced in Fez – a first-rate place.

We’re sincerely thankful for the time spent with Hassan (and his cousin Abdul at the final day) . We rather advise using Sahara Magic whilst traveling Morocco.