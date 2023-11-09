[Uncensored] Muskan Agrawal LinkedIn: Info On Wikipedia, Iiit Una, Instagram!

The article will highlight the details of Muskan Agrawal LinkedIn job and the details on Iiit Una, Wikipedia, and Instagram.

Have you heard of Muskan Agarwal, who landed a 60 lacs package from LinkedIn? The news thrilled the people of India after they learned about the b.tech graduate hired as a software development engineer on LinkedIn. Muskan is a very well-known coder, and the latest news has thrilled people in the nation.

In this article, we will provide all the details related to Muskan Agrawal LinkedIn job and her career. Keep reading.

Details of Muskan Agrawal LinkedIn

The latest news of Muskan Agarwal, who grabbed a handsome amount of 60 lakhs per annum for the post of software development engineer, has made her and her family immensely happy. She has received the highest salary package ever in the institute and was posted in Bengaluru about 5 months ago.

In her biography on the LinkedIn platform, she mentioned that she is keen on learning new technology and making innovations that can improve and add to the existing technology. She is a code enthusiast, and with her salary package, anyone can know about it.

Muskan Agrawal Wikipedia

There are no details of Muskan Agarwal on Wikipedia. On searching the internet, we came across Muskan Agarwal, the Indian actress. The coder Muskan Agarwal’s details have not yet been updated on Wikipedia. Still, after grabbing the considerable salary package from her University, the details of her career are already known to people. We have also not found Muskan Agrawal Instagram details.

In 2022, she also won the top women’s coder prize in the country after she took part in the TechGig Geek Goddess competition, which is an annual coding competition. More than 69,000 women participated in the competition, and she emerged as the winner.

Muskan Agarwal Iiit Una

Muskan Agarwal completed her b.tech in electronics and communication engineering from IIIT, Una. The University reported that the salary is the highest package that the University has yet reached, and she has become the top student to receive the maximum compensation in the University.

The University also reported that she was a code enthusiast and deeply loved coding. The Muskan Agrawal Wikipedia are yet to be updated. In The competition that she participated in last year, the finalists had to write quotes for 4 hours, and she was the winner and received 1.5 lakh as prize money.

Muskan Agrawal Instagram

There are many Instagram accounts under the name Muskan Agarwal. But we are unsure about the coder Muskan Agarwal and whether she is present on Instagram. We have not encountered any of her posts on the platform, so we cannot comment on her Instagram-related posts.

She is famous under the name Muskan Agarwal Iiit Una on the internet, and people now know her by the name mentioned above.

Conclusion

The information on Muskan Agrawal LinkedIn is provided completely, and we will update more information if we receive any details about her. She is currently working with LinkedIn in Bengaluru for about 5 months. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors, and may she help the country rise to the next level, the field of computer programming.

