Nasir Scott Video: Check Full Details On Nasir Scott Shooting Viral On Reddit, Tiktok, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, And Twitter

Nasir Scott Video will discuss a murder-suicide case that happened in Fayetteville, City of North Carolina, this Wednesday.

Have you heard of the incident of the Fayetteville murder-suicide case? After hearing this news, nearby residents are in shock. Also, the video of this incident is viral on social media in the United States.

What happened on Wednesday in Fayetteville City of North Carolina? Who was involved in this murder-suicide case? What was there in Nasir Scott Video? Let us try to understand it through this post.

What is the latest news?

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Tatiana Haywood, an 18-year teen, was discovered dead at her house in the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Nasir Scott, the person police claim shot her, was rushed to the hospital with what was described in the release as an “apparent self-inflicted” gunshot wound before being pronounced dead.

What Is Viral On Reddit?

A nearly 30-second video that started a man heavily breathing was posted at 7:53 a.m. on Wednesday to an Instagram. According to reports, the account where the video was posted is thought to belong to Nasir Scott.

In the video, he seemed to be passing through a kitchen and dark hallway, but it was not visible as the camera was focused on the ground. Then Scott entered a room while cursing to himself. At this moment, the camera caught photos of a young woman’s body lying on the floor.

The Instagram video continued where he threw a gun onto a bed while cursing loudly. He then lifted the girl’s arm but received no response from her before cutting off. The video, however, is no longer accessible on Scott’s account after Wednesday afternoon. As per official reports, officers said on Wednesday that they were aware of the video that was circulating online on platforms like Telegram. And detectives were working with social media platforms to take down the video before becoming viral.

Who were Nasir Scott and Tatiana Haywood?

Tatiana Haywood was 18 and a graduating student at Douglas Byrd High School. On June 7, Haywood was scheduled to leave this institution in two weeks as she finished her course. But unfortunately, she is no more among us, and her family is now preparing for a funeral. Nasir Scott was also an ex-student from the school’s 11th grade who left on May 10.

After the Nasir Scott Fayetteville incident, a few photos of both are circulating on social media. In one of the photos, a young pair was photographed for Halloween dressed as a “Despicable Me” character. In another image, the two are seen in a clothing store in front of a school bus. The relationship between the two is still a matter of investigation.

What do authorities have to say about this incident?

The school community confirmed the death of a student, and they expressed their grief towards the passing of their student. They said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to hear this news and pray for the family and loved ones. Many people showed their anger on Twitter after learning about the viral video of the student murder-suicide.

Police are currently looking into the matter. However, they have also urged you to reach them at 910-483-8477 or fay-nccrimestoppers.org if you have any information that can help them.

Conclusion:

The Nasir Scott Shooting incident shocked the neighbourhood family of that area. It was unbelievable for them to learn what kids are going through. We have discussed what is the updated information on the Fayetteville murder-suicide case. You can watch a video report of the Fayetteville murder-suicide case.

Nasir Scott Video- FAQs

Q1. What happened in Fayetteville on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, an 18-year girl was found dead in her room while another teen was rushed to the hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound and declared dead.

Q2. Who was the identified victim?

The identified teen was Tatiana Haywood, a resident of the 3700 block of Carlos Avenue, and Nasir Scott.

Q3. Can you access the real video on Youtube?

After their death, one video was viral on the internet, which showed how it all happened. However, due to the matter’s sensitivity, the video was taken down from social media.

Q4. How were they related to each other?

They both were students at Douglas Byrd High School. One left the school on May 10, whereas the girl was about to graduate on June 7. The investigation into this matter is still under process.

Q5. What is the reaction of people in this case?

People showed their worry and anger on social media like Tiktok after learning about this incident.

