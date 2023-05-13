Nine Reasons to Use Self-Storage During Home Renovation

Home renovation is a pivotal milestone for homeowners but can also be chaotic and stressful. With furniture, appliances, and personal belongings scattered throughout the home, completing the necessary work without causing damage or creating clutter can be difficult.

However, a self-storage unit can provide a safe and secure location for storing items, reduce clutter and provide easy access to necessary items, thus making the renovation process more efficient and less stressful. Additionally, self-storage units often come with flexible rental terms, making it a convenient and cost-effective solution for homeowners.

Lincoln is one city in Oregon where the need for self-storage units during home renovation is particularly salient. With a population exceeding 292,000 and a growing urban landscape, finding affordable housing that caters to a family’s needs can be challenging. Furthermore, limited garage and storage space in homes can make it difficult to store items during a renovation, which is where self-storage units can provide a cost-effective solution.

Now let’s discuss some other significant reasons to use self-storage during home renovations:

1. Keep Your Belongings Safe and Secure

During a home renovation, keeping your belongings safe and secure from theft, damage, dust, and unfavorable weather conditions is crucial. Hence, storing them in a self-storage unit can provide additional protection against these potential hazards.

Additionally, this helps you create a safe, organized, and clutter-free environment in your home renovation area, mitigating the risk of accidental damage or loss.

For people living in cities that experience unpredictable weather conditions like Lincoln, renting a storage unit is even more critical in protecting their belongings from damage caused by extreme temperatures, snowfall, thunderstorms, tornados, or other natural disasters.

When looking for a storage unit, consider a local Lincoln self storage rental service provider that can fulfill all your needs and demands. These self-storage units are well-maintained, clean, and equipped with climate control, electronic gate access, and 24-hour video surveillance, ensuring maximum protection of your belongings. Moreover, they offer a variety of unit sizes to fit different storage needs and flexible rental options for short or long-term use.

2. Save Money on Temporary Living Expenses

When renovating a home, it is common for homeowners to move out of their living space temporarily. It can result in costly temporary living expenses such as hotel stays or short-term rental accommodations.

So, instead of moving to a temporary living space large enough to store all their belongings, homeowners can store their items in a self-storage unit and rent a smaller, more affordable temporary living space. It can cause substantial savings in overall costs, thus making the renovation more affordable.

3. Reduce Clutter on Your Site

Renovations often lead to messy and disorganized spaces with construction materials scattered everywhere, making it difficult for contractors to navigate and finish the project efficiently.

Homeowners can avoid this by renting a self-storage unit during the renovation. It enables them to store their belongings more orderly and safer away from the renovation area. The resulting decluttered and organized environment improves the worksite’s safety and allows the contractors to work more efficiently, ultimately reducing the project’s overall cost.

4. Easy Access to Your Belongings

Renting a self-storage unit during a home renovation offers convenient access to your belongings. It can be especially important during a home renovation when homeowners frequently need to access their belongings. Instead of sifting through construction debris piles and moving furniture around, homeowners can go to their self-storage unit and retrieve the required items.

Additionally, self-storage facilities offer various access options, such as 24-hour or extended access hours, making it easy for homeowners to retrieve their items. Some facilities even provide drive-up access, allowing homeowners to easily load and unload their items without navigating stairs or elevators.

5. Save Space in Your Home

Undertaking a home renovation project may necessitate additional space in your home. Furniture, appliances, and other household items may temporarily be relocated to make room for construction equipment and workers. In these situations, renting a self-storage unit can provide a convenient solution to save space in your home.

By temporarily moving items into a self-storage unit, homeowners can free up valuable space in their homes, allowing for easier movement and construction work. It can also help protect belongings from accidental damage or debris during renovation.

6. Stay Organized

Home renovation projects can often lead to chaos and disorganization. With contractors, construction equipment, and debris cluttering your home, keeping track of your belongings, and maintaining a sense of order can be difficult. Renting a self-storage unit during a home renovation project can facilitate organization and convenient access to your belongings.

Additionally, many self-storage units offer shelving and organization solutions to help keep your belongings in order.

7. Store Seasonal Items

Seasonal items, such as holiday decorations, summer gear, or winter clothes no longer in use, must be stored during a home renovation project. Renting a self-storage unit can be a great solution to this problem, freeing up valuable space in your home and ensuring the safety and security of your belongings during the renovation.

Moreover, self-storage units offer easy access to these seasonal items, making it more convenient to retrieve them when necessary. It is particularly helpful if you are remodeling a room where you normally store these items, such as an attic or closet.

8. Peace of Mind

Using a self-storage unit during home renovation can effectively reduce the stress and anxiety that often comes with the process. Renovations can disrupt daily life, with contractors and workers regularly coming in and out of your home.

However, storing your belongings off-site in a secure self-storage facility can minimize your stress and focus on completing the renovation.

Flexible Rental Terms

Unforeseen factors like construction delays or unexpected repairs can prolong renovation projects beyond the anticipated time frame. With flexible rental terms, you can rent a storage unit for as long as needed without being committed to a long-term contract.

You can conveniently switch to a different unit size or modify your rental period if your storage space needs vary while using a self-storage unit during a home renovation project. It lets you control your storage needs completely and ensures you only pay for the space you need.

Conclusion

Renovating your home is exciting yet challenging, and self-storage units can make the process smoother and less stressful. From keeping your belongings safe and secure to freeing up space and simplifying the renovation, the advantages of utilizing a self-storage unit throughout a renovation project are irrefutable.

So, don’t let the stress of a renovation project weigh you down. Consider renting a self-storage unit and experience the peace of mind and organizational benefits it can provide.