What is Optical Character Recognition? 

What is OCR?

OCR (Optical Character Recognition) is a technology that can easily convert an image into a text format.

With the help of OCR technology, you can effortlessly search and edit the text of the image, which is impossible with a text editor. In addition, OCR helps you in analyzing and processing the data.

Application of OCR in Business

OCR is applicable for many business purposes. It can quickly digitize your all-important physical records of the business. The necessary forms and documents become easy to read. For example, as an entrepreneur, you can read receipts and enter the information in your accounting software.

Here are the three most important applications of OCR in business.

The most crucial application of OCR is for those businesses that need to send and transfer their physical data to digital data. OCR technology will make it easy for them. OCR offers a great application for financial institutions. As a result, financial institutions can convert their physical receipts, invoices, and documents into searchable digital documents. Primarily companies and businesses depend on digital records. OCR technology makes it easy for them to analyze textual data.

There are multiple other applications for OCR in business. For instance, you can extract the text from the images and files and read that text loudly. Similarly, old magazines and articles are essential for companies, but storing information from old magazines and papers takes a lot of work. OCR technology can digitize your old articles, which can help in business.

Now, let’s focus on individual business departments, specifically marketing. As a marketer, you can extract the text from your images, and that text becomes recognizable using OCR technology.

Also, the digitization of books has become possible due to OCR technology. OCR technology enables business persons to analyze and understand the emotional content of the text.

OCR applies to many business set-ups.You can increase the productivity level of your employee. Moreover, it can help you in reducing the cost.

Lastly, businesses can create new features and new products. You can enhance the experience of the employee, also improve your customer experience, and various research projects become easy.

Combination of OCR and Scanner

There is a combination of scanners and OCR. A professional book and document scanner with OCR makes it easy to digitize books, documents, and images.

Good book scanners maintain the quality of your papers and give a sound output. In addition, you can easily create PDFs, Word files, and searchable PDFs.

OCR technology has great significance in the modern technology realm. It converts images, documents, and files and offers various benefits to businesses. Document scanners and OCR have a connection. A professional book scanner has OCR technology which can convert your images into searchable formats.