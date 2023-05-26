[Full Watch Video Link] Paris and Kuaron Harvey the Real Video: Check Updates Instagram Posts Now!

Check out the article on Paris and Kuaron Harvey the Real Video to learn why a video went viral on social media after one year.

Have you heard about Paris Harvey and Kuaron Harvey? Do you know why a video went viral after almost one year? The incident we are talking about happened in the United States last year. After one year, a video of that incident went viral on social media platforms.

The incident was related to the death of two kids. Where everyone tries to forget the incident, a video named Paris and Kuaron Harvey the Real Video recently spread like wildfire all over the internet. Keep reading the article to know what happened one year ago.

What is in the viral video of Paris and Kuaron Harvey?

25th March 2022 was a celebration day for Harvey’s family, who lived at the 1000 block of Spruce Street, downtown St. Louis. They were celebrating the birthday of one of their young family members. 12-year-old Paris Harvey and her cousin, 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, were at the birthday party.

People also search for Kuaron Harvey Instagram videos because, on that day, Paris and Kuaron went live on Instagram at around 2:09 AM. There was a pistol in Paris’s hand. The pistol Paris was holding was a semi-automatic gun with a round magazine loader. In the middle of the live video, Kuaron appeared wearing a hoodie. He covered his face.

As the room was low-lighted, it was hard to see the face of Kuaron. In Paris and Kuaron Harvey the Real Video, Paris suddenly pointed the gun behind Kuaron’s right ear. The gun was unlocked, and accidentally Paris triggered the pistol. After hearing the firing sound, Paris got shocked, and Kuaron fell on the floor as the bullet hit him.

What happened to Paris Harvey after shooting her cousin?

As all these things happened within a few minutes, Paris Harvey got traumatized. The later part of the Kuaron Harvey Instagram video shows that Paris Harvey was trembling with fear, and she shot herself to death. People who have watched the video, believed that Paris took this extreme decision to kill herself because of fear and guilt.

What did the family members of Paris and Kuaron say?

The police called this incident the murder of Kuaron and the suicide of Paris. But Paris’s parents denied believing that Paris murdered her cousin, Kuaron. The viral Paris and Kuaron Harvey the Real Video was an accident. Paris did not shoot Kuaron intentionally.

Where can we find the video of Paris and Kuaron?

The video is available on various social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram. The actual Instagram live video of Paris Harvey and Kuaron Harvey was two minutes and twenty seconds long. But the video that is available on the internet is nineteen seconds long. The video is also available with the title Kuaron Harvey Instagram.

What was the reaction of ordinary people after watching the video of Paris and Kuaron Harvey?

Those who have watched the video are still in shock. It is hard to believe that a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy lost their lives because of such an accident. Some people also blamed the family members of Paris and Kuaron for keeping a gun inside their house. Some people felt regret after watching the video. You can check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see people’s reactions to this heartbreaking video.

Summing Up:

Paris and Kuaron Harvey the Real Video went viral after almost one year and two months. The mother of Paris Harvey, Shinise Harvey, told the media that it was neither a murder nor a suicide. She said it was more than a freak accident. Click here to watch some clips of the original video of Paris and Kuaron Harvey.

