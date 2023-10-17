[Updated] Pascal Chimbonda Biography: Details Like Wiki, Pascal Manager, Skelmersdale, Net Worth!

The below-article covers all the details of Pascal Chimbonda Biography, his Wiki, Net Worth, and Manager post in Skelmersdale.

Pascal Chimbonda Biography:

Pascal Chimbonda is a former experienced footballer. He played as a right-back. Pascal Chimbonda was born on 21 February 1979. He was born in Les Abymes, Guadeloupe. He is now 44 years old. Pascal Chimbonda began his career at Le Havre in France in 1999. He made his debut on 29 April 2000 against Strasbourg.

Is Pascal Chimbonda Manager?

Yes, you have heard about it correctly. Pascal Chimbonda became a French football manager. Pascal Chimbonda has become the manager of the Skelmersdale United Football Club. It is an honor for Pascal Chimbonda to become a manager.

On Wednesday night, in the Macron Cup, Pascal Chimbonda will take charge of the first game in Kendal Town. Once the Pascal Chimbonda Manager news went viral, his fans and followers were eagerly waiting to see him. In a statement, Pascal Chimbonda said that it was a great opportunity for him to become the manager. It was a proud day for him. Frank Hughes, the chairman of the Skelmersdale United Football Club, said that they were pleased to know that Pascal Chimbonda agreed to join the club.

What was the reaction of people after hearing the Pascal Chimbonda Skelmersdale manager news?

The fans and followers of Pascal Chimbonda became happy and excited after hearing the news. They wish him luck on his new journey. But not everyone became happy with this news. Some people were shocked to hear that Pascal Chimbonda is the new manager of the Skelmersdale United Football Club.

After hearing the Pascal Chimbonda Skelmersdale manager news, some people get offended. Others refused to believe that Pascal Chimbonda was the new manager. Pascal Chimbonda’s manager’s news got mixed reactions from the audience. You can go through our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see some people’s comments on this news.

What is Pascal Chimbonda Net Worth?

Besides the news of Pascal Chimbonda’s manager, many people showed interest in his net worth. If you are also one of them, please keep reading the article.

In 2023, the net worth of Pascal Chimbonda is between $1 and $2. You will be amazed to hear that, during his career, he played 148 Premier League games.

Pascal Chimbonda Wiki:

Full Name Pascal Chimbonda Date of Birth 21 February 1979 Age 2023 44 years Birth Place Les Abymes, Guadeloupe Profession Footballer, Manager Nationality French Zodiac Sign Pisces Net Worth $1-$2

Non League side Skelmersdale United, who are bottom of their league with just 1 win in 16, have appointed Pascal Chimbonda as their manager 🤯 🗣️ Chimbonda: “I’ve been inspired by Guardiola, Mourinho, Simeone, and ZIdane, and as such just like these great managers my philosophy… pic.twitter.com/yYIn03Zq3k — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 15, 2023

The Final Discussion:

Besides Pascal Chimbonda Net Worth, some people also asked for his height. Pascal Chimbonda is 6 feet tall. In the Caribbean qualifiers, Pascal Chimbonda played in three matches for Guadeloupe for the 2003 CONCACAF Gold Cup. In 2006, Pascal Chimbonda was the FIFA World Cup runner-up. Click here to watch an interview video of Pascal Chimbonda.

