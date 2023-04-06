How to Leverage Digital Marketing Strategies to Increase Patient Engagement in Healthcare 

The healthcare industry has undergone significant changes in the last decade, particularly with the advancement of technology and digital marketing. The shift towards a more patient-centred approach in healthcare has increased the need for healthcare providers to engage patients more effectively. This article will discuss leveraging healthcare digital marketing strategies to improve patient engagement.

What is Patient Engagement?

Patient engagement refers to the interaction between patients and healthcare providers, which aims to promote better health outcomes. It encompasses various aspects, including communication, education, shared decision-making, and patient empowerment. Patient engagement is critical in improving patient satisfaction, reducing healthcare costs, and increasing patient adherence to treatment plans.

Patient engagement before the digital era

Patient engagement has been an essential aspect of healthcare for centuries, even before the advent of the digital era. In the past, patient engagement was focused on building relationships between patients and healthcare providers and providing patients with the information they needed to make informed decisions about their health.

One of the primary ways healthcare providers engaged with patients before the digital era was through face-to-face interactions. Healthcare providers get to know their patients, listen to their concerns, and answer their questions. By building relationships with patients, healthcare providers could better understand their needs and provide personalised care.

Another way healthcare providers engaged with patients before the digital era was through patient education. Healthcare providers provided patients with educational materials such as pamphlets, brochures, and books to help them understand their health conditions and treatment options. Patients were encouraged to ask questions and seek clarification if they didn’t understand something.

Patient engagement before the digital era also involved support groups and patient advocacy organisations. Patients with similar health conditions could come together to share their experiences and provide each other with emotional support. Patient advocacy organisations worked to raise awareness about specific health conditions and advocate for patients’ rights.

Healthcare providers also engaged with patients through phone calls and letters. They would follow up with patients after appointments or procedures to ensure they were recovering well and answer any further questions they may have had. Healthcare providers also send reminders to patients for upcoming meetings or follow-up visits.

Finally, patient engagement before the digital era involved using medical records. Healthcare providers kept detailed medical records of their patients, which included information about their health conditions, medications, and treatment plans. Patients were encouraged to review their medical records with their healthcare providers and ask questions if they noticed any discrepancies or had concerns.

Patient engagement has been a critical component of healthcare for centuries, even before the digital era. Healthcare providers engage with patients through face-to-face interactions, patient education, support groups, patient advocacy organisations, phone calls, letters, and medical records. While digital technology has revolutionised patient engagement, it is essential to recognise the importance of traditional patient engagement methods and continue incorporating them into healthcare practices.

Why is Digital Marketing Important in Healthcare?

Digital marketing has become essential to healthcare, allowing healthcare providers to connect with patients more personally and efficiently. With the increasing use of technology, patients are more likely to search for health information online, and digital marketing can provide a platform for healthcare providers to reach out to them.

It can also help healthcare providers to build trust and credibility with patients, increase patient loyalty, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

How to Leverage Digital Marketing Strategies to Increase Patient Engagement

Develop a Patient-Centric Website

A website is seldom the first point of contact between patients and healthcare providers. Therefore, developing a patient-centric website that provides relevant and engaging content is crucial. The website should be easy to navigate, mobile-friendly, and optimised for search engines. It should also include features such as online appointment booking, a patient portal, and educational resources. By providing patients with easy access to information, healthcare providers can encourage them to engage more in their healthcare journey.

Utilise Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms have become a dominating tool in healthcare marketing. Healthcare providers can use social media to connect with patients, share health information, and promote their services. Social media can also encourage patient engagement by providing a platform to share their experiences and connect with others. Healthcare providers can also use Facebook and Instagram ads to gather patient feedback and improve their services.

Personalise Patient Communication

Personalised communication can be a powerful tool in patient engagement. Healthcare providers can use email marketing to send personalised patient messages, such as appointment reminders, health tips, and follow-up information. Personalised communication can also provide patients with tailored health information based on their health history and preferences. Healthcare providers can build trust and strengthen patient relationships by personalising patient communication.

Implement a Patient Loyalty Program

A patient loyalty program can be an effective way to increase patient engagement and loyalty. Healthcare providers can offer incentives, such as discounts on services, free health screenings, and educational resources, to patients who use them. A loyalty program can also reward patients who adhere to their treatment plans and achieve positive health outcomes. Healthcare providers can incentivise patients to become more engaged in their healthcare journey by implementing a patient loyalty program.

Use Video Marketing

Video marketing is an engaging and effective way to communicate health information to patients. Healthcare providers can use videos to explain complex health conditions, demonstrate medical procedures, and provide patient testimonials. Video marketing can also promote healthcare services and educate patients on the importance of preventive care. Using video marketing, healthcare providers can provide patients with an interactive and engaging experience, increasing patient engagement and understanding.

Conclusion

Digital marketing has the potential to revolutionise patient engagement in healthcare. Healthcare providers can increase patient engagement and patient outcomes by developing a patient-centric website, utilising social media, personalising patient communication, implementing a patient loyalty program, and using video marketing. It is essential for healthcare providers to adapt to the changing digital landscape and leverage digital marketing strategies to provide patients with more personalised and loyal service.

