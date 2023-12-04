Pawlidaycontest Com: Is It Legit Or Not? Check Here!

The below Pawlidaycontest com article will give you in-depth information about the Pawlidaycontest.com website.

Are you a pet lover? Many people from all over the world love to pet a dog or a cat. Many renowned organizations from the United States arrange pet shows yearly. In these pet shows, owners showcase the talent of their pets.

Recently, many American natives showed interest in the Pawlidaycontest.com website. This website is arranging an online pet contest. So, if you also want to participate in this contest, please keep reading the Pawlidaycontest com article.

Authentication points of the Pawlidaycontest com website:

The creation date of the Pawlidaycontest.com website is 17 November 2022.

The website was last updated on 18 November 2023.

The expiration date of the Pawlidaycontest.com website is 17 November 2024.

The trust score of this website is average. It is 42.1%.

The threat profile score and the phishing score of the Pawlidaycontest.com website are 42 out of 100.

The Pawlidaycontest com website’s proximity to suspicious websites is 10 out of 100.

The malware score of the Pawlidaycontest.com website is 23%.

The spam score of the website is 1%. It is a good sign for a website.

The website is HTTPS protected and it is not detected by any blacklist engine.

The name of the owner is not mentioned on the Pawlidaycontest.com website.

About the Pawlidaycontest com website:

Pawlidaycontest.com is a website that organizes pet contests. If you have a pet dog or cat, you can share their pictures on this website. If your shared picture wins, you will get a chance to win more than $150 in Instacart and Purina prizes. Also, one lucky winner will get the Best in Show title and win $500 in Instacart and Purina prizes.

What are the specifications of the Pawlidaycontest com website?

The official URL of the website is http://pawlidaycontest.com/ .

The official email ID of the website is InstacartPawlidayContest@promosupport.com .

The sponsor of this contest is Maplebear Inc.

Their official address is d/b/a Instacart, 50 Beale St #600, San Francisco, CA 94105.

No contact number is available on the official website of Pawlidaycontest.com.

Contestants need to enter their names before 13 December 2023. On 22 December 2023, the Pawlidaycontest com website will announce their winners.

The website is active on social media platforms. You can check our “Social Media Sites Links” section to see their official Instagram page.

Pros of the Pawlidaycontest.com website:

Activeness on social media.

Average trust score.

Valid company address.

Cons of the Pawlidaycontest.com website:

Absence of the owner’s details.

No contact number.

Reviews for the Pawlidaycontest com website:

Many contestants shared their pet pictures on the official website of Pawlidaycontest.com. The website is associated with Instacart and Purina. And on Instagram, the official page of Instacart posted about this contest. More than 168k people followed their Instagram page. So, you can trust this website. But don’t forget to read- how to protect yourself from a credit card scam.

Social Media Sites Links:

Conclusion:

The Pawlidaycontest com website has many valid points that indicates that the website is genuine. However, you can also check for more details about this website on Instagram and other social media platforms. Contestants must be 18 years old and a citizen of the US. Click here to watch the latest dog show video of the United States of America.

