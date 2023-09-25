Advantages of Performing Aptitude Tests Before Recruitment

In order to stay competitive and to prove their worth among their rivals, organizations are constantly on the hunt for the best technical talents. A face-to-face interview or a written examination will not help the recruiting managers completely screen the candidate for specific technical expertise. This is where the aptitude tests come to the rescue of the recruiters. Assessment of a candidate’s aptitude helps the recruiters assess their skills and understand if they can complete a specific task. The tests give the recruiters a picture of the candidate’s ability and evaluate them on the basis of job performance.

Purpose of aptitude tests:

The ultimate purpose of aptitude tests is to evaluate the cognitive powers and mental ability of the candidates with respect to their academics, vocational interests, and careers. Human beings can acquire knowledge easily and apply it in certain situations. Cognitive intelligence is the ability of the individual to create new knowledge on the basis of their existing knowledge, and aptitude assessment tests measure the cognitive intelligence of the candidate.

Aptitude assessment tests also measure the candidates’ emotional intelligence and ability to assess and discriminate between different types of emotions. These tests also help assess the candidate’s fluid and crystallized intelligence and devise solutions accordingly.

Advantages of aptitude tests:

With the help of the aptitude tests, it is possible to assess if the candidate is competent or on par with industry standards. The unique advantages of these tests are as follows.

The aptitude tests assess the skills of the candidate to assess his competency.

aptitude tests help to hire candidates on the basis of their performance. It doesn’t depend on what is given in their resume.

As these are standard tests, their results are completely valid.

It helps to recruit the best candidates with better technical expertise.

We can save a lot of time and money, as many candidates can take the tests at the same time.

The tests give an insight into the potential of the candidates by identifying their strengths and weaknesses.

With the help of the test results, it is possible to identify the skills gap in the workplace.

FAQ:

Are aptitude tests very reliable?

The aptitude tests are reliable pre-employment screening tools if we use them appropriately. It helps recruiters to narrow down the applicant list on the basis of their skills.

Accuracy of aptitude assessment tests?

These tests accurately asses how best the candidate fits in the job role. It measures his logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, spatial reasoning, and numerical ability tests. Measuring these skills in the candidate helps the recruiters shortlist the candidates in the early stages of the hiring process. They not only help in the recruitment process but also the performance evaluation of the existing candidates in the organization. These are standardized testing tools with a very high degree of accuracy, reliability, and validity.

Bottom line:

Thus, aptitude tests help organizations of different types to shortlist candidates and also to assess their fitment in the job role in the initial hiring process. These tests assess the different facets of the candidate and ascertain their strengths and weaknesses appropriately.