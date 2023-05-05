Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ Features Star-studded Cast

Bupkis. Bupkis. Bupkis. This strange-sounding yet addictive name is what Pete Davidson is calling his new television series streaming on Peacock. A word that hails from Yiddish origins, it means nonsense or nothing. The Jewish slang word was a favorite of Davidson’s grandfather, who would use it all the time while he was growing up and somehow it stuck.

The 8-episode series is primed to air on May 4th with an exciting new trailer that provides a peek into the roller coaster life of Pete Davidson. Based on his life, the unfiltered comedy series is an amalgamation of several shows that have influenced Davidson over the years.

“My favorite shows are The Sopranos, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I love Curb Your Enthusiasm, I love Everybody Loves Raymond and I tried to mix all those together and I cast half of the people that were in those shows anyway,” he said. “I’m such a fan of the people we got to work with. It’s such a good time.”

The star-studded series brings together Machine Gun Kelly, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Method Man, Jadakiss, Edie Falco, Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Steve Buscemi, Sebastian Stan, Cam’ron, John Mulaney, and Eli Manning.

Pesci, who was a surprise addition to the series, will be starring in his first role since “The Irishman” in 2019. The movie star’s reluctance to be a part of most Hollywood releases bears witness to his love for the script and cast for “Bupkis.” Executive producer Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, played an instrumental role in convincing Pesci to join the cast when another actor shortlisted for the same role pulled out at the last minute.

Davidson is known for keeping his circle close and ensuring that they get opportunities to work with him. His best friends Judah Miller and Dave Sirus have not only written the script with him but are also on the panel of executive producers. Other producers include Andrew Singer and Erin David.

“I’m just trying to copy what Sandler did. Because Sandler did it right. For the last 30 years, he’s just made movies with his boys and taken care of everyone.” “In this business, you don’t really get to work with your best friends ever. So this is why I wanted to do this. I got to hang out with my best friends and anyone who wanted to do this did it out of love and the cast is just bananas,” said Davidson.

The show which was three years in the making also stars The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God. The SNL comedian recently appeared on The Breakfast Club show to promote “Bupkis” and its newly released trailer. The opening scenes show a wide-eyed Davidson waking up in bed and then transitioning into him standing next to an immigration officer who is questioning him about contraband. The trailer reveals high-quality cinematography and an exciting storyline filled with heaps of unfiltered content. A soundtrack by rapper Stormzy gives the trailer a HBO movie-esque feel and we just can’t wait for the first episode to release on Peacock.

Pete Davidson is an American comedian, actor, and writer who gained widespread recognition for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He joined the show in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in its history. Davidson’s comedic style often incorporates his personal experiences, including his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

In addition to his work on SNL, Davidson has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Trainwreck, The King of Staten Island, and The Suicide Squad. He has also performed stand-up comedy and released a Netflix special titled “Alive from New York” in 2020.

His upcoming projects include “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Dumb Money,” “The Home” and “Wizards.”