Prigozhin Yevgeny Wiki: Is Viktorovich Dead in Plane Crash? Who is His Wife? Check Net Worth & Reddit Updates!

Who is Prigozhin Yevgeny?

Prigozhin Yevgeny belongs to a Jewish family. Yevgeny was a Mercenary leader and a Russian Oligarch and was considered a close one of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was called Putin’s Chef, but they both fell out in June 2023. As per Reddit sources, Yevgeny rebelled against the Russian army and revealed himself as the founder of Wagner Group, a private military company.

Yevgeny has been constantly in and out of prison for fraud, theft, and other criminal charges and has worked closely with Putin for most of his life.

What happened to Prigozhin Yevgeny?

Several social media platforms and leading news agencies are discussing the apparent death of the Wagner Chief Prigozhin Yevgeny. He died on 23rd August 2023 in a Plane Crash, traveling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg near Kuzhenkino village of Tver area. The private jet carried 10 people, of which 3 were crew members. All of them did not survive in the crash.

What is the cause of Prigozhin Yevgeny’s Demise?

The death news of Prigozhin follows a considerable controversy. Critics question whether it is an accident or an intentional pre-planned act in retribution for rebellion. Several media houses claimed that with Prigozhin Dead, the Wagner would be under complete control of the Russian state.

Everyone has a different take on the incident. The Wagner group sources claimed that the Russian Air defense forces shot down the jet. While others did not confirm anything and stated there were too many claims and conspiracies to prove anything.

Prigozhin Yevgeny Biography :

Name : Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin

Age: 62

Birth Date: 1 st June 1961

Height: 5’6 inches.

Net Worth : Unknown.

Death Date: 23 rd August 2023 (unconfirmed)

Wife : Lyubov Valentinovna Prigozhina

Birthplace: Russian SFSR, Soviet Union, Leningrad.

Children : 3

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Obituary and funeral services details of Prigozhin Yevgeny:

There are currently no updates received by Prigozhin’s family and closed ones regarding the obituary and funeral services. We will keep you updated in case of any new updates.

Prigozhin Yevgeny: Personal life

Prigozhin Yevgeny married Lyubov Progozhina, who is a businessperson and pharmacist. His Wife owns boutique chains, wellness centers, spas, and so on in Russia. The couple has two daughters and a son. Prigozhin’s mother was an educator and doctor and is currently managing Concord Management and Consulting firm.

What are the responses to Prigozhin Yevgeny’s death?

US President Joe Biden said he is not surprised by the turn of events. The Wagner office buildings in St. Petersburg lit up as a cross, and candles were lit to show mourning signs for Viktorovich death. The crash video is available online, in which the plane can be seen falling straight downward with smoke behind it.

Social media links :

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia, with nine other people on board also dead https://t.co/MyWc67NhPa — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 23, 2023

Conclusion

We cannot comment on whether Prigozhin Yevgeny is dead, as the case is under investigation. The Russian government has created a separate search agency to find out the reason for the crash and the whereabouts of the plane passengers.

