Radhika Merchant Father Business: Parents Images, Family & Qualification Details

Radhika Merchant Father Business

The pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani has covered the headlines of all significant news channels. In the midst of the celebration, people are trying to know about the business of the father of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant. Her father, Viren Merchant, owns a pharmaceutical manufacturing business. He is the CEO of Encore Healthcare. He also works with many of the most prominent names in the corporate world. Parents Images of Radhika and Anant are surfacing online. Therefore, people are interested to know about the parents of both Radhika and Anant. Since almost everyone is familiar with the Ambani family, people are more interested in learning about Radhika’s parents.

Instagram of Radhika

People are visiting Radhika’s Instagram account to take a glimpse of her pre-wedding celebration with Anant. She uploads many pictures related to her personal life. Some of her family members are also seen on her account. She has uploaded photos of both of her families, including her in-laws and her parents. The Mother of Radhika Merchant is Shaila Viren Merchant. She is the Managing Director of Encore Healthcare. She is also in the prominent positions of Atharva Impex Private Limited, Haveli Traders Private Limited and Swastik Exim Private Limited. Shaila belongs to Kutch, Gujarat, and she attended school in Mumbai.

Family of Radhika Merchant

People are trying to learn about Radhika Merchant’s family background. Both of her parents are involved in various businesses. They mainly own a pharmaceutical company. Radhika has a sister, Anjali, who is married to Akash Mehta. People are also inquiring about the Qualification of Radhika. She received her education in New York and graduated with degrees in politics and economics.

Radhika has been involved in CSR activities and aims to have a successful career in the business industry. She is a director at Encore Healthcare. Parents Images of both Anant and Radhika have gone viral. The pictures of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani playing dandiya have gone viral. Various international and national business tycoons and celebrities, including Bill Gates, have increased the fame of the celebration twice.

Radhika and Anant

Twenty-nine-year-old Radhika will tie the knot on July 12 with the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika’s Instagram account is flooded with many wishes and pictures. People are sending warm wishes before their marriage. Radhika has more than 80K followers, and she uploads various images related to her family and friends. Most of her pictures are related to her personal life. Many people are also trying to know about the Mother of Radhika. Her mother is Shaila Viren Merchant, who is a very talented and intelligent woman. She is currently working as a Managing Director at Encore Healthcare. She has two daughters, including Anjali and Radhika. She shares a strong bond with their children, and now Shaila has been on the news since her daughter got engaged to Anant Ambani.

Engagement of Anant and Radhika

Since the engagement of Anant and Radhika in January 2023, they have been celebrating pre-wedding festivities with the Family members. Many international and national celebrities have come to India to be part of this grand celebration.

Social media links

Conclusion

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika has grabbed the attention of people across the world. Qualification of Radhika has also become an essential topic of discussion. To know more, please visit the link.

