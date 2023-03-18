12 Innovative Ways To Reuse Plastic Crates

We have multiple uses for plastic crates as common items in our daily lives, warehouses, supermarkets, and even household purposes. Their availability in different sizes makes them perfectly suitable for storing and transporting items. Though these crates are durable and come with longer lifespans, they can become wasteful junk after some years of service. This can become an environmental issue if not properly disposed of.



However, if you are thinking of getting used plastic crates, there are reputable companies where you can find used plastic crates for sale. This way you can save money while protecting the environment.



There are many smart ways to recycle used plastic crates. In this article, we will explore 12 ways to reuse plastic crates.

These durable plastic crates can be used as a useful tool to create a vertical garden, which is a great way to grow plants in small spaces. The plastic crates can be placed on top of each other and filled with soil and plants. This is an excellent idea for those who live in apartments or have limited outdoor space. The vertical garden can be used to grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables. Additionally, the crates can be painted or decorated to add a personal touch.

Make a Bookshelf

Another ingenious way to recycle plastic crates is to create a bookshelf for yourself. The crates can be stacked on top of each other and secured with brackets to create a sturdy shelf. The crates can be painted or covered with decorative paper to make them look more attractive. This is a great way to store books, magazines, and other items.

Use as Storage Containers

Plastic crates can also be used as storage containers. They are great for storing toys, clothes, and other items. They can be stacked on top of each other to create a storage unit. The crates can be labeled to make it easy to find items when needed.

Create a Pet Bed

If you have a pet, plastic crates can be used to create a comfortable and cozy bed. The crates can be lined with a soft material, such as a blanket or a pillow, to create a comfortable sleeping area. The crates can be decorated with paint or stickers to make them more attractive.

Use as a Planter Box

Plastic crates can also be used as planter boxes. They are great for growing vegetables and flowers. The crates can be filled with soil and plants, and then placed in a sunny area. They are also great for people who have limited space for a garden.

Create a Play Kitchen

For parents with young children, plastic crates can be used to create a play kitchen. The crates can be stacked to create a stove, refrigerator, and sink. The crates can be painted and decorated to look like a real kitchen. This is a great way to encourage creativity and imagination in children.

Use as a Recycling Bin

Plastic crates can also be used as recycling bins. They can be labeled to indicate what type of materials should be placed in them. This is a great way to encourage recycling and reduce waste.

Create a DIY Desk

Plastic crates can be used to create a DIY desk. The crates can be stacked to create a table. A piece of wood can be placed on top of the crates to create a surface. This is a great idea for those who work from home or need a space to study.

Use as a Compost Bin

Plastic crates can also be used as compost bins. They can be filled with food scraps, leaves, and other organic materials. The compost can then be used to fertilize plants and gardens.

Create a Garden Tool Storage

Plastic crates can also be used to create a garden tool storage unit. The crates can be stacked on top of each other to create a shelf. The tools can be hung on the sides of the crates. This is a great way to keep garden tools organized and easily accessible.

Fabric Wrapped Storage Crates

If you wish to cover these plastic crates to disguise them, it’s ok. You just need to sew a fabric cover that can be wrapped around the crates. It will also make them look more attractive to people. You can use a variety of materials to cover plastic storage crates. Won’t everyone love this upholstered footstool that has been wrapped with sisal rope? Just pop off the upholstered top and there you have extra storage inside the footstool.

Plastic Crate Furniture

It’d be really cool to turn the plastic pallet into amazing-looking furniture and also you can make it pretty easily. It doesn’t matter whether you have small or large ones, there are so many beautiful designs out there to turn plastic crates into unusual pieces of furniture for your home.