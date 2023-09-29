{Uncensored} Sam Larry Arrested: Have They Arrested Him? Is He Dead? What Is His Real Name?

Why is Sam Larry arrested? Is He Dead? What is real name? Scroll down and find answers to all trending questions.

Why is Sam Larry Arrested?

It was reported that Sam Larry was involved in the apparent death of Mohbad, aka Ilerioluwa Aloba, who was a singer and songwriter. On the 28th September night, when Sam landed in Nigeria, he was apprehended by the Police at the Airport and taken into custody.

Have They Arrested Sam Larry?

In a recent statement by the Lagos Nigeria Police Department, it was announced that the authorities had arrested for Mohbad dead, who died on 12th September 2023. Although during the investigation process, Sam has denied any involvement in his death, right now, he is the prime suspect after the questioning.

Is Sam Larry Dead?

No, Sam Larry is not dead. But the dead person name is similar, i.e., Sam Larry Mohbad. The reason for his death is unknown, and it left controversy behind it. In a video shared, Sam is seen barging in with armed men in the Mohbad shooting set and threatening him.

Like Sam, Naira Marley’s name was also linked to the case, but she pleaded innocence in the questioning. People are curious about why is Sam Larry arrested and his biography details after his arrest news went viral.

What was the Police department’s statement on the arrest?

On Thursday night, the Lagos Police issued an official statement on Twitter reporting about the matter. In the said statement of the Public Reaction Officer of Nigerian Police, it has clearly stated that Sam Larry Arrested and has been taken into police custody.

He is cooperating with the further case investigation of the Police. One of the most prominent questions that arise after Sam Larry’s arrest is that: What is Sam Larry Real Name, or how is Sam connected with Mohbad’s death?

Further details of the arrest:

The news came out right after Naira Marley announced that he would fly back to Nigeria to cooperate with the case investigation. In an interview with media, Naira said if the authorities guarantee his safety, then he is willing to further help in the investigation.

What are the public reaction to the latest events?

The Nigerian Public are outraged about the happening after its widespread buzz, which created panic among the Citizens. The public is demanding justice to be served for the unfair and untimely death of Mohbad. The whole internet is buzzing with the circulation of the news, posts, messages, and discussions surrounding the case. People are watching the case happenings very closely and sharing every little update immediately.

Sam Larry Wikipedia:

Name : Balogun Olamilekan Eletu

Profession: Businessman, Musician and show promoter

Age: 43

Date of birth: 7 th January 1980

Nationality: Nigerian

Net Worth: unknown.

Final Summary

Until now, there is no definite conclusion to the Sam Larry was Arrested case or answer to the public’s question. The investigation is ongoing regarding the same, the culprit will likely be caught very soon, and Mohbad will be served justice.

