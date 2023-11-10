Today, we reveal the charges made on Sharif Wamenkumham Edward Omar to let people know why a few Partai members of Hiariej were suspects.

Was Edward Omar the gratification and bribery suspect? Users from Indonesia and adjacent places searched for Edward Omar because he was suspected in a gratification and bribery case.

People also searched why the Law and Human Rights Minister was named in a bribery case. You may get the information of Sharif Wamenkumham Edward Omar here and the reason why people considerably searched for this deputy minister.

About Sharif Wamenkumham Edward Omar:

Real name- Prof. Dr. Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej SH, M. Hum

Date of birth- April 10, 1973

Age- 50 years

Birth place- Ambon, Maluku

Spouse- Mega Hayfa Hiariaj

Children- Two

Education- Gadjah Mada University

Profession- Indonesia’s 4th Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham)

Office term- December 23, 2020 to November 9, 2023

Edward Omar, also known as Eddy, graduated in 1992 from a high school and continued his education from 1993 to 1998 at Gadjah Mada University, mainly in Law. He completed his master’s from 2002 to 2024 from the same university and completed the doctoral level from 2007 to 2009 at UGM.

What was Edward’s profession before becoming Wamenkumham?

Wamenkumham Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej was the UGM Faculty of Law’s lecturer before becoming Wamenkumham, the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights. He served from 2002 to 2007 as UGM Student Affairs’ Assistant Vice Chancellor.

Edward became a Criminal Law Professor in 2010 at UGM and became Wamenkumham after December 23, 2020, when President Jokowi introduced the position.

What were the charges on Wamenkumham Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej?

The charges made on Edward Omar were of alleged acceptance of gratuities and bribes. The corruption case on Edward began on March 14, 2023, after Sugeng Teguh Santoso, the Chair of IPW or Indonesian Police Watch, reported the alleged receipt in gratuities of seven billion Rupees.

Edward Wamenkumham, the Law and Human Rights Deputy Minister has been indicted as a suspect of receiving gratification from Helmut Hermawan of seven billion Rp. for legal consultation.

Who are the suspects in the alleged bribery case?

In addition to Edward Omar, there are three more suspects in the alleged bribery case. However, the sources indicated that Ricky Herbert Parulian Sitohang, the attorney of Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej Partai, denied the gratuity received from him.

The recent revelation was that the money received by Yosi, advocate and personal assistant of Edward, was the fee received by Yosi for his profession as a lawyer. He also highlighted that his client and the client were unaware of Yosi’s activities with his clients.

Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej Partai:

As stated by Wamenkumham, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Secretariat General, Public Relations Coordinator, Tubagas Erif Faturahman, Edward, the Wamenkumham, was unaware of being a suspect in a bribery case.

Tugabas also mentioned the legal status of his party (Partai), adding that it adhered to the innocence presumption principle until the court decision clarifies it. Also, he explained that Prof. Edward did not take anything as bribery.

Social media links:

Twitter–

Selamat dan sukses kepada: Prof. Dr. Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, S.H,. M.Hum atas dilantiknya sebagai

Wakil Menteri Hukum dan HAM RI pic.twitter.com/Uk02n6DXR3 — DJKI_Indonesia (@djki_indonesia) December 23, 2020

Conclusion

Edward Omar was recently indicted as a suspect in a bribery case. Sharif Wamenkumham Edward Omar, and three others were suspects of receiving seven billion rupees from a client for legal consultation. However, the court’s clarity is yet to be made on the case.

Do you know about the bribery case on Eddy alias Edward Omar? Share if you believe that he received seven billion rupees.

